Paige Sets Championship Match For Tonight’s SmackDown

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Smackdown’s

– Paige has announced a championship rematch to take place on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The Smackdown General Manager revealed that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will get another shot against the Bludgeon Brothers after coming up short at Money in the Bank.

The match joins the following as announced for the show:

* SAnitY vs. The Usos
* Billie Kay vs. Becky Lynch
* WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match Big E vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan

