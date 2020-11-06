wrestling / News
Paige Shows Off Her Dancing Skills In New Instagram Post
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Paige showed off her dancing abilities to her fans, which she recently learned from choreographer Brinn Nicole.
She wrote: “Always learning. Again I’ve never danced before so the last year I’ve been going to the wonderful @lovebrinnnicole she whips out near choreography every dance class. Keeping me on my toes. Mentally and psychically haha. Timings not perfect on my end but I’m loving it.”
View this post on Instagram
Always learning. Again I’ve never danced before so the last year I’ve been going to the wonderful @lovebrinnnicole she whips out near choreography every dance class. Keeping me on my toes. Mentally and psychically haha. Timings not perfect on my end but I’m loving it 😅😊❤️
