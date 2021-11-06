Paige Shows Support for Nia Jax Following WWE Release

– Former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Knight, is showing her support for Nia Jax following Nia’s WWE release earlier this week. In a post on her Twitter account last night, Paige wrote, “#BringBackNia,” along with posting a picture with her and Nia Jax.

Nia Jax was among a group of WWE talents released on Thursday. You can view Paige’s tweet on Jax below: