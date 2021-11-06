wrestling / News
Paige Shows Support for Nia Jax Following WWE Release
November 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Knight, is showing her support for Nia Jax following Nia’s WWE release earlier this week. In a post on her Twitter account last night, Paige wrote, “#BringBackNia,” along with posting a picture with her and Nia Jax.
Nia Jax was among a group of WWE talents released on Thursday. You can view Paige’s tweet on Jax below:
#BringBackNia pic.twitter.com/bQg1Yunt1v
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Company-Wide Emails Sent Regarding WWE Releases
- Note On Kristina Salen Being Replaced As WWE CFO, How She Was Viewed Within the Company
- WWE Considering Changes To Contracts Offered To New NXT Talent
- Eric Bischoff On Reason He’s Been Critical Of CM Punk In AEW, Booking Mistake AEW Has Made With Punk