Paige Shows Support for Nia Jax Following WWE Release

November 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nia Jax RAW WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Knight, is showing her support for Nia Jax following Nia’s WWE release earlier this week. In a post on her Twitter account last night, Paige wrote, “#BringBackNia,” along with posting a picture with her and Nia Jax.

Nia Jax was among a group of WWE talents released on Thursday. You can view Paige’s tweet on Jax below:

Nia Jax, Paige, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

