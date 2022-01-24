Paige & Sonya Deville Feud On Twitter, Paige Calls Deville ‘Paige 2.0’

Paige and Sonya Deville had a bit of a heated back-and-forth on Twitter after Deville took exception to Paige calling herself the best General Manager. Sunday saw Paige retweet a post from TV Insider’s Scott Fishman saying he wished she was still in charge of Smackdown, adding, “I was the best GM.”

Deville, who is now an authority figure, took to Twitter to reply:

“What is that saying “The student became the master” thanks for the tips 4 years ago? But I’m YOUR boss now sweetie”

That led to Paige calling Deville “Paige 2.0” and telling Naomi, who Paige will battle on this week’s Smackdown, to “come get this f**king clown shoe.” You can see the full exchange, including Naomi’s response, below:

I was the best GM. https://t.co/oh8uhs77xY — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 22, 2022

What is that saying “The student became the master” 😜 thanks for the tips 4 years ago? But I’m YOUR boss now sweetie 😊 https://t.co/BXtyVaAnB6 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 23, 2022

I can still make you my bitch anytime I want paige 2.0 @NaomiWWE come get this fucking clown shoe. https://t.co/sWpIkjovs0 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2022