WWE News: Paige Speaks Out Against Body Shamers, WWE Looks At Top 10 Couples’ Heated Quarrels

– In a post on Instagram, Paige sent out a message to those who may be victims of cyberbullying or body shaming.

She wrote: “Because of the business I’m in we have an enormous spotlight on us. Which along with it comes wonderfully incredible things, but also some bad. One thing is weight. For the past 8 years I’ve struggled with how I’ve wanted my body. Mostly because of the ‘sweet’ people on the internet sees that as soon as you put on a pound or lose it they jump on the judging bad wagon, then say, ‘you should expect criticism because of the career path you chose’ you should NEVER go out of your way to make someone feel bad about themselves. Even if they are in the ‘spotlight’ … I’ve hit my lowest weight and hit my biggest weight in just the space of 2 years. But I stopped caring what people said a while ago. Helps when you surround yourself with positive people and positive influencers. I know you hear it from me about my bf but he’s a real driving force behind my healthier and happier lifestyle. Along with the best friends and family I could ever imagine. Long story short. f–k what people think and you’ll be a lot happier.”

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten fights between couples in WWE.