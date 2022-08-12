Paige Says She’s Still Excited About Wrestling, What Would Bring Her Back To the Ring

The former Paige is still excited about the wrestling industry, and the former WWE star recently discussed a potential in-ring return. Paige recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions and talked about how she’s feeling, a possible in-ring return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her physical condition: “I feel fantastic, I really do feel fantastic. I still have the mental block of like, ‘Oh my God, if I was to get in the ring, what if?’ If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment, to wrestle. I’ll do promos here and there, for big companies, but to actually wrestle, it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha [Banks] again, for real. Because, like, it ended the way it did.”

On if she’s still excited about wrestling: “Always, dude. Always. [joking] I’m like Ric Flair. I’m gonna have a ton of retirement matches. Ric Flair, I’m going to be your age and be like, ‘My last one guys, I promise.'”