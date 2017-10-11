WWE News: Paige Talks Meeting Kairi Sane, Alternate Footage of The Shield Reunion

– Paige posted the following image from the WWE Performance Center, commenting on meeting Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane…

Got to see this beauty. We met me at the airport in Japan. She was a fan and now she's a SUPERSTAR so proud 😍😍😍@KairiSaneWWE kick ass! pic.twitter.com/PhsiOLvfDV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 11, 2017

– Here is some unseen footage from The Shield’s reunion on Monday’s Raw…

