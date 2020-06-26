Paige Thanks Fans For Support of Her Family Amid Recent Allegations

Paige is appreciative of her fans for supporting her family amid the recent allegations against them, and posted videos expressing her gratitude. The WWE star posted a series of videos to her Instagram story commenting on the support that she’s seen from people after her family, and her mother Saraya Knight in particular, were accused of abuse by several former trainees from their school. Knight posted a lengthy comment responding to the allegations and then deactivated her social media accounts.

Paige did not directly comment on the allegations themselves, instead noting that she hasn’t been on her main social media accounts but has seen an “outpour of positivity” for her family on her Twitch streams. You can see her full comments below:

“What’s up, you guys? I’ve not had my social media for the past couple of weeks. Obviously, I told everyone on Twitch it’s a — it’s very negative as of right now. But I did wanna just say a big thank you for everyone that’s just supported my mom and my family. They have just had this outpour of positivity. And I just can’t believe how much my family and my mom is loved. And I just want to say a big thank you for all the support that you guys have given to my mom especially, you just don’t realize how many hearts that my mom has truly touched, in the wrestling world and in just the real world, you know? “And I just think that out of all this in general: it’s bittersweet. Because my mom has had a s**t-ton of flowers sent outside of her house, it literally looks like a florist outside her house. She’s also had a bunch of people from all her training seminars, and just friends in general, and people that she’s really inspired and helped and encouraged just make a bunch of videos for her and put them on the internet.” “And people are taking over my Twitch saying ‘I Stand With Saraya Knight.’ And I just think we’re just overwhelmed with how amazing you guys have been, and there is some positivity going around right now. And I think that’s wonderful. So again, on behalf of my mom and my family, we want to thank you so incredibly much. And I’m gonna post a couple of things to show you what people are doing for her. But thank you guys so much again, we’re smiling from ear to ear. Because my family just feels so loved.”

