Paige To Host Top Ten Matches of 2019 Special on WWE Network

It was previously reported that Paige would host a “Top Ten Matches of 2019” special for the WWE Network on December 30. WWE has officially announced the special, which you can read below.

The past year featured some of the most incredible matches and unbelievable moments to ever happen in a WWE ring. This Monday before Raw, you’ll have the chance to relive 2019’s 10 best and most jaw-dropping bouts in their entirety on WWE’s Top 10 Matches of 2019, exclusively on WWE Network.

Join two-time Divas Champion and WWE Backstage co-host Paige as she counts down the year’s 10 greatest matches, as selected by the editors of WWE.com.

Find out which matchup snagged the No. 1 spot in this must-see countdown special, beginning Monday at 3:25 p.m. ET, only on WWE Network.