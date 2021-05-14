Paige Trolls Fans With ‘Plastic Surgery’ Filter Photo

Paige had a little fun with fans, baiting them with a photo that made it look like she had heavy plastic surgery. The former Diva’s Champion posted the pic to her Twitter account as her Go Live notification for her Twitch stream. As you can see below, the photo had a filter on it that blew up her lips and altered her face.

Several people on Twitter believed that the photo was real, and Paige noted that she read those tweets on her stream for entertainment value:

“So many of you believed the filter pic below was real. You were all SO SO cruel I can’t believe how you treat people you don’t know… but also thanks for the content because I read all your dumb ass tweets out on my stream.”

