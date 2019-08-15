wrestling / News
Paige Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Thanks Brie Bella For Visiting Her
– Paige took to social media to update fans after undergoing a successful neck surgery on Wednesday. The WWE star underwent the surgery in the morning to fix a hernia in her neck. She then posted to Twitter and Instagram to update fans, and to thank Brie Bella for visiting her in the hospital:
Thank you for everything!! We got treated like royalty!! My fave dr and team ever! ❤️ https://t.co/j0bKq45q4Q
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2019
Thank you everyone for the kind words and msgs! Seriously means so much. Couldn’t thank my Dr and his team enough they treated all of us wonderfully. And big thank you to @BellaTwins @KathyColace and @itszacphoenix for stopping by & of course my babe @RonnieRadke ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6xMQdU7dN5
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Finally touched down home after a successful second surgery. Thanks to @thejuanuribe and his team for always treating me like absolute royalty and keeping my neck healthy! Forever thankful. Big thanks to @cuttercharter for helping us out last minute so I can fly home comfortably! Much love to @thebriebella @kathylaurinaitis @zac_phoenix for coming and hanging with me. You guys made me smile so big. And a HUGE thanks to @ronnieradke for taking care of me non stop. Late flight. Super early morning. Feeding me. Dressing me and loving me. ❤️ Also I got everyone’s messages. Thank you so much, means the world to me 😊 I’ll be getting back to you all shortly!! ❤️
