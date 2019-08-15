Paige Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Thanks Brie Bella For Visiting Her

View this post on Instagram

Finally touched down home after a successful second surgery. Thanks to @thejuanuribe and his team for always treating me like absolute royalty and keeping my neck healthy! Forever thankful. Big thanks to @cuttercharter for helping us out last minute so I can fly home comfortably! Much love to @thebriebella @kathylaurinaitis @zac_phoenix for coming and hanging with me. You guys made me smile so big. And a HUGE thanks to @ronnieradke for taking care of me non stop. Late flight. Super early morning. Feeding me. Dressing me and loving me. ❤️ Also I got everyone’s messages. Thank you so much, means the world to me 😊 I’ll be getting back to you all shortly!! ❤️