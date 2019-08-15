wrestling / News

Paige Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Thanks Brie Bella For Visiting Her

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige

– Paige took to social media to update fans after undergoing a successful neck surgery on Wednesday. The WWE star underwent the surgery in the morning to fix a hernia in her neck. She then posted to Twitter and Instagram to update fans, and to thank Brie Bella for visiting her in the hospital:

