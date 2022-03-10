Paige VanZant Attacks Tay Conti, Signs With AEW On Dynamite

Paige VanZant has signed with AEW, taking out Tay Conti and signing her contract on tonight’s Dynamite. The UFC alumna attacked Conti at the end of the show as Conti was checking on Sammy Guevara toward the end of his match with Scorpio Sky.

After Sky won the match and the title, VanZant entered the ring and continued attacking Conti before signing her AEW contract on Conti.