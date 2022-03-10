wrestling / News
Paige VanZant Attacks Tay Conti, Signs With AEW On Dynamite
March 9, 2022 | Posted by
Paige VanZant has signed with AEW, taking out Tay Conti and signing her contract on tonight’s Dynamite. The UFC alumna attacked Conti at the end of the show as Conti was checking on Sammy Guevara toward the end of his match with Scorpio Sky.
After Sky won the match and the title, VanZant entered the ring and continued attacking Conti before signing her AEW contract on Conti.
It’s official! @paigevanzant is ALL ELITE!#AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/H6nzlCkBSg
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 10, 2022
