Paige VanZant Comments On AEW In-Ring Debut, Says She’s A ‘PPV Person’
In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Paige VanZant spoke about her AEW in-ring debut last night at Double or Nothing, which she won. She teamed with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page against Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian. Here are highlights:
On her in-ring debut: “It feels amazing. You know, everybody keeps asking me when I’m gonna pick a lane. I don’t have to I’m gonna be good at absolutely everything I do. I got my next bare-knuckle boxing match coming up in London on July 16.”
On when she’ll appear again: “I knew that this was the only place I wanted to make my AEW debut. It had to be big and it had to be on pay-per-view. I am a pay-per-view person. They’ve got to pay me the pay-per-view dollars to show up. I hope [you see me wrestling again] soon. I came out of this match unscathed and I have zero injuries. I put on a dominant performance. I can’t wait for my solo match.”
