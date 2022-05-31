wrestling / News
Paige VanZant on What’s Next After her In-Ring Debut at AEW Double or Nothing
– Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her AEW in-ring debut last Sunday at Double or Nothing 2022. She teamed up with Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) against the team of Tay Conti, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara. VanZant and her team won the matchup. VanZant discussed what’s next for her wrestling career after the matchup in an interview with The Schmo. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Paige VanZant on how she felt after the matchup: “I’m feeling great, I went out there, we got the win … I showed everybody I’m meant to be a pro wrestler, too. I’m only going to get better. I just started training pro wrestling, but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro-wrestling moves, and I showed all the girls in the division they’ve got somebody to look out for.”
When she expects her first solo matchup: “I hope soon. I came out of this match unscathed, I have zero injuries, I put on a dominant performance. I can’t wait for my solo match.”
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Has A Lot To Think About, Tony Khan Declines To Comment On Situation
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality