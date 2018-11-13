Paige VanZant Still Interested In WWE Career, Has Talked With Stephanie McMahon

UFC’s Paige VanZant is currently in Portugal attending global tech conference Web Summit, where chief brand officer for WWE Stephanie McMahon is one of the other main speakers and confirmed (via MMA Weekly) that she still has interest in an eventual move to WWE…

“I’m not ready to leave the UFC just yet. I love being a professional fighter and I still have a long career ahead of me. I also think the WWE is an amazing organization and it’s a very athletic entertainment industry which would suit me. There’s probably huge potential for a crossover down the line and of course I’m a big fan of what they do, so it would be great to be a part of. I got the opportunity to talk to Stephanie for a little bit on Tuesday which was great.”