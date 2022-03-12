Paige VanZant Gives Update on Training, Says She Did First AEW Appearances For Free

Paige VanZant recently discussed her signing with AEW and noted that she did her first appearances there for free. VanZant, who signed with AEW on Wednesday during Dynamite, spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing her pro wrestling career.

During the interview, VanZant noted that she will continue doing MMA through Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and noted that she did her first appearances in AEW for free. The report noted that she is going to train under David Heath, aka Gangrel. You can see some highlights below:

On her contract allowing her to do MMA: “I do want to do MMA still and I do see my future in MMA. I’m 27 years old. I’ve just been fortunate enough that my career got kick-started at a very young age.”

On getting into pro wrestling with AEW: “The more I got involved, the more I loved it. I just realized I was meant to be a part of the show. I wanted to be one of the wrestlers for them and I knew I would be really good at it.”

On not having trained yet: “My only frustration so far with my whole pro-wrestling journey is I would show up and I said, ‘Hey, I want to jump off the ropes tonight. I want to slam someone through a table tonight — someone is getting slammed through a table.’ They’re like, uh, you should probably train first. My only concern is they don’t let me do the crazy stuff right away. I want to go in there and I want to do all the crazy stuff. I want to fully immerse myself in this world.”

On what she brings to AEW: “I think I bring a lot to the table. I have a whole different audience that doesn’t necessarily follow [AEW] yet. I have the pro fighting audience — pro MMA and pro boxing. I think I bring a lot of value with my name brand.”