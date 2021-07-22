Paige VanZant Would be Interested in Joining WWE ‘Down the Road’

– Speaking to PopCulture.com’s Brian Jones, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant spoke about potentially joining WWE at some point. She was also asked about a possible matchup down the line with former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey is currently away from WWE and also focusing on her pregnancy. Below are some highlights.

Paige VanZant on the door being open for her to try WWE: “I am a fan, and I do follow them. Obviously, the door is open there. I love the idea of competing and being a part of their organization because they are so amazing. But I feel like the commitment there, it’s a full-time job with the athletes for the WWE. What they do is extremely amazing. It’s pure talent. But I feel like it’s a full-time job. You can’t be half in, half out. And right now, I do have to be in BKFC and combat sports. So I feel like eventually in my career, I feel like the opportunity will definitely still be there. And I feel like there’s interest on both sides, so maybe later down the road. But right now, I am focused on just bare-knuckle boxing.”

On a possible matchup with Ronda Rousey: “I’m not really sure how WWE works as far as behind the scenes. So I would be curious to the trajectory that they would plan for me. So I’m really open to whatever, whatever plan they would have. And I think that, obviously, if that were to happen down the road, the conversation with them, I’d be curious about how they would go, too.”