Paige Wants to Get Into Acting, Supports Ronda Rousey Taking Time Off From WWE

– TMZ Sports found Paige out and about, and asked her about a potential acting career and Ronda Rousey’s WWE future. You can see video from the outlet interviewing the WWE star below, along with some highlights:

On Ronda Rousey’s time away from WWE: “Take some time off, sis, go! Time is good, I had a lot of time off and it felt great. Yeah, she’s done a great job. She did her time in WWE and she killed it. Main-evented WrestleMania, and now she wants to, you know, get up the duff [get pregnant]. Go do it, sis! Go do your thing.”

On if she’ll retire or not: “To be honest, doesn’t matter to me. You do what you gotta do.”

On her own plans: “I want to go into movies and stuff like that, obviously I can’t do the wrestling side of things anymore. , I hope so. Do that, get tattoo removal, I’ve got ‘s**t’ on my hands, so have to get rid of that. That’s one of the top things on the list … I feel like I should cover it up. I’m twenty-six years old, having ‘s**t’ tattooed on my hand is not the best idea.”