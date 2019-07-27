WWE News: Paige Wishes She Could Return to the Ring, Full Summerslam 2016 Match Video, Smackville Promo Clip

– Paige responded to a comment on Twitter, that has since been deleted, about getting back into the ring in WWE. Paige noted it wouldn’t be very easy due to having spinal stenosis and three screws in her back from a prior surgery. You can check out her comments and tweet below.

Unfortunately it isn’t that easy. I have 3 screws from the prior surgery and after the accident I had in the ring after I got spinal stenosis. I wish though, I miss it everyday. https://t.co/sYFaxMzt2K — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 27, 2019

– WWE released a full six-woman tag team match from Summerslam 2016. The match features Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Alexa Bliss against Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Carmella. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new promo clip for tonight’s Smackville, special. You can check out the new preview spot below.