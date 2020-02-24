wrestling / News
Paige Wishes She Could Have a Match With Bea Priestley, Priestley Responds
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
Paige is retired from the ring, but she wishes she could return so she could face Bea Priestley — and Priestley would be down for that. Paige posted to her Twitter account saying that if she could do one more match, she’d want it to be against the Priestley and that kicked off a brief back and forth between the two as you can see below.
Of course, such a match is unlikely for a host of reasons. Not only is Paige’s in-ring career done due to her spinal stenosis, Priestley is on the AEW roster. But it’s nice to dream about what a match would be like.
Can I bring you out of retirement? 😉😘
— Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) February 23, 2020
Dare me? 😂 https://t.co/lWNjOUtlbu
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express
- Jim Ross Discusses WCW’s Decision to Push Lex Luger As Their Top Face in 1990, Ric Flair Not Wanting to Pass the Torch