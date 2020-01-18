wrestling / News
Paige Discusses Her Dream Matchups for WWE
– Daily Mail recently spoke to WWE’s Paige while she was promoting the WWE move to BT Sport earlier this week. During the chat, Paige discussed her dream matchups.
Paige was asked again about another possible return to the ring. She stated, “People keep asking me about that. I think it’s because I put out the tweet about 2020 being big for me. We’ll have to wait and see.” She continued, “It would be massive, but then it wouldn’t be a surprise!”
Regarding potential dream matches for her, she stated, “You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her.” Paige added, “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candace [LeRae]. All the four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”
The former NXT women’s and WWE Divas champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History