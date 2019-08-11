wrestling / News
Various News: Panel Set For Summerslam Kickoff Show, Tama Tonga Congratulates The Briscoes, Sami Zayn Thanks Supporters
– WWE has announced that the panel for the first hour of tomorrow’s Summerslam Kickoff will be Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga and Beth Phoenix. In the second hour, Coachman and Caruso will be joined by Booker T and Jerry Lawler.
– Tama Tonga congratulated The Briscoes after their win at ROH Summer Supercard last night. He wrote:
Hell of a war. Good shit @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken. Till next time🤘🏽@ringofhonor
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 10, 2019
– Sami Zayn thanked the people who supported his Sam Jam Comedy Hour event in Toronto last night, which raised money for the SamiForSyria campaign. He wrote:
Thanks to everyone who came out to the sold out "Sam Jam Comedy Hour" last night in Toronto!
All profits will go to https://t.co/t4RdChlVkm, extra thanks to those who chipped in to the donation box.
I had a blast meeting you all & performing alongside such talented performers! pic.twitter.com/3FIE44xaOJ
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 10, 2019
