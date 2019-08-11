wrestling / News

Various News: Panel Set For Summerslam Kickoff Show, Tama Tonga Congratulates The Briscoes, Sami Zayn Thanks Supporters

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam 2019

– WWE has announced that the panel for the first hour of tomorrow’s Summerslam Kickoff will be Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga and Beth Phoenix. In the second hour, Coachman and Caruso will be joined by Booker T and Jerry Lawler.

– Tama Tonga congratulated The Briscoes after their win at ROH Summer Supercard last night. He wrote:

– Sami Zayn thanked the people who supported his Sam Jam Comedy Hour event in Toronto last night, which raised money for the SamiForSyria campaign. He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sami Zayn, Summerslam, Tama Tonga, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading