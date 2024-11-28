Pantoja’s AEW Continental Classic 2024 Night 1 Review  

AEW Dynamite

November 27th, 2024 | Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Considering I review so many other round robin tournament, there’s no way I could miss AEW’s. As with the G1, 5STAR Grand Prix, etc. I will only be reviewing the tournament matches. You can get your full Dynamite/Collision reviews from other great reviewers on the site.

For those unaware, the tournament uses Continental Rules meaning nobody is allowed at ringside. 3 points for a pin/submission win, 1 point for a countout win, and intentionally getting DQed gives your opponent a point. Okada is the champion and he has to win the tournament to retain but if anyone else wins, they become champion.

Blue League: Mark Briscoe [0] vs. Shelton Benjamin [0]

Very happy with Benjamin’s inclusion in the tournament. These two have only met in tag matches before when Haas and Benjamin had a run in ROH. I like the way Shelton has been booked as kind of a killer and that continued here. He showed off his power game and threw Mark around at ringside, being aggressive through it all. Older WWE guys are almost always a fair bit bigger than most AEW guys and that’s the case here. Mark is the sentimental favorite in the tournament so having him fight from beneath was the right way to go. He got his ass kicked, including Shelton showing off that he could still do the leap to the top rope into a belly to belly, but then made the expected comeback. The weakest thing here was the ending as Shelton kind of just hit the Exploder to win in 11:44. There wasn’t much of a reaction for the conclusion which fell flat but the match itself was strong. [***¼]

Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli [0] vs. Ricochet [0]

This match is so bald. Even the referee was bald. Claudio has always been a great base for guys who flip around the ring like Ricochet so of course this worked. They played right into that with Ricochet snapping off a rana before Claudio started running him over with uppercuts and turning the tide. Claudio was in full control as we hit the usual AEW picture-in-picture deal where he continued to hold serve. Upon official return from break, Ricochet got going and hit a handspring tope outside followed by a springboard clothesline. To combat that, Claudio took to the mat with a Sharpshooter and Crossface but when Ricochet didn’t give up, Claudio sent him outside and looked to get a countout win. Ricochet beat the count only for Claudio to immediately beat him with a lariat in 13:01. Another ending that relatively surprised me in terms of how it went down. As I said, this was a very good match thanks to the styles meshing well. [***½]

Gold League: Brody King [0] vs. Darby Allin [0]

There’s a solid history here with meetings at Fyter Fest 2022 (***1/2), a Coffin match at Quake at the Lake (***3/4) and WrestleDream this year (***1/4). Darby feels like a major threat to Jon Moxley’s title reign while Brody King is kind of just around (like the rest of the House of Black) though he’s always viewed as legitimate. In fact, Brody was a standout in the last C2. There was an easy story to tell here and that’s the route they went. Darby came in with his ribs taped so Brody attacked it. This was also a Darby match so he had to take a rough bump from the top rope to the outside just before a commercial break. Once we returned, Brody kept up the assault, hitting a cannonball attack with Darby in the Tree of Joey Lawrence. Darby had to resort to a Coffin Drop to the outside to help turn the tide. However, Brody caught his attempt inside into a rear naked choke. When Darby didn’t tap, he hit the Soul Bomb to win in 9:35. Simple, yet effective main event. [***¼]

Blue League Points Gold League Points Shelton Benjamin 3 (1-0) Brody King 3 (1-0) Kazuchika Okada 0 (0-0) Claudio Castagnoli 3 (1-0) Daniel Garcia 0 (0-0) Will Ospreay 0 (0-0) Kyle Fletcher 0 (0-0) Juice Robinson 0 (0-0) The Beast Mortos 0 (0-0) Darby Allin 0 (0-1) Mark Briscoe 0 (0-1) Ricochet 0 (0-1)