Pantoja’s AEW Continental Classic 2024 Night 11 Review  

AEW Dynamite on 34th Street

December 25th, 2024 | Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York

Merry Christmas everyone! With the PPV this weekend, it’s time to figure out who will qualify for the playoffs in the Continental Classic. Nothing is set is stone just yet so let’s get it.

Gold League: Brody King [6] vs. Will Ospreay [6]

The winner here would remain alive while the other guy is out. My friend attended the taping of this show and made sure to praise this match so I came in with expectations. Right off the bat, they played into what this match needed to be, with Brody being the bruiser and Will trying to use his speed and aerial ability to negate that. Brody held serve through the commercial break and Will was looking to be in real trouble. Upon returning, Will started to rally and no sell some shots but Brody still managed to wallop him with the corner cannonball. That’s a big boy to just throw his body weight at you. They went into a fantastic finishing stretch that saw both men throw bombs and though Will more than held his own, they managed to make sure Brody remained looking like a monster. Watching Will get him in position for the Styles Clash was a spectacle and one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen that man do. In the end, Ospreay hit Stormbreaker to win at the 15:30 mark, capping one of the best matches of the tournament and giving Will life. [****]

Gold League: Darby Allin [6] vs. Ricochet [9]

I don’t believe Darby can advance. A win gives him 9 points but he doesn’t have the tiebreaker over Claudio, who also has 9. Once again, the Hammerstein crowd was ruthless to Ricochet, including “Why you bald” chants. The crowd’s disdain for Ricochet’s lameness added a lot here and he played into it with things like cheap shots to really get the fans even more riled up. After the commercial, they fought outside with Darby hitting the guardrail hard and Ricochet capitalizing with a superkick and some aerial antics. I really liked Darby going for a bunch of flash pins because as I’ve said in other similar tournaments, I need wrestlers to show that they actually want to win. Ricochet had the match’s biggest spot with a 630 through a table on the outside. Darby rallied after a second break, including getting two on a pair of Code Red spots. He really got going as Justin Roberts announced that time was winding down. Darby hit the Coffin Drop just as the 20:00 time limit expired, meaning Ricochet clinches a playoff spot and Darby finishes at 7 points. Very good back and forth match here. [***½]

Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli [9] vs. Komander [0]

Claudio is in a “just don’t lose” situation. A win gets him in and even a draw would do the same but a loss means he’s out because Will has the tiebreaker over him. They kept this one relatively simple. Claudio was dominant at points and while Komander is winless, he did just win the ROH TV Title so he has some momentum. Claudio has always worked well with small luchadores to play off of which worked again here though they didn’t do anything special to stand out. Claudio used his power to combat Komander’s quickness only for Komander to find the brass knuckles Claudio previously used and level Claudio with them. He then hit a Shooting Star Press to get the upset win in 7:37. A good match here that means Ospreay and Ricochet advance. [***]

Blue League: Kazuchika Okada [7] vs. Shelton Benjamin [6]

A lot of on the line here. A win for Shelton would tie him with Kyle and Mark atop the block and he holds the tiebreaker over Mark. A win for Okada puts him in first with 10 points. This was just good back and forth action from the start. They shook hands and had a mostly respectful match which was surprising given how Shelton likes to give out beatings and Okada is a jerk. Shelton still being able to leap to the top rope as well as he can is unbelievable for a guy his age. Just a ridiculous athlete. He used that to take the upper hand heading into a break but Okada fought back to set up the final stage of the match. He looked for the awful Money Clip but Shelton was able to fight it off. Okada still did some of his usual signature stuff like the elbow drop to set up the new take on the Rainmaker pose. Shelton cut off the Rainmaker itself with a gorgeous German suplex. We don’t talk enough about how he has some of the best Germans in wrestling. Okada survived Paydirt and won with the Rainmaker soon after at the 12:37 mark. That was good but it lacked the urgency needed given the situation. Instead of feeling like a big tournament bout, it was more of a good exhibition. [***¼]

Blue League: Daniel Garcia [7] vs. Kyle Fletcher [9]

The winner joins Okada in the playoffs. A tie would also get Kyle in. They played into that a bit early on, with Kyle stalling and allowing time to run because he didn’t NEED to win. He just had to avoid losing. That forced Daniel to go after him outside, which led to him getting powerbombed on the apron. Smart pro wrestling there. Garcia was so battered that he was basically beet red by the time this returned from a commercial and started his comeback. However, his rally was cut short by taking a Brainbuster on the apron next. Honestly, that should’ve been the finish. I’m not saying the stuff after was bad or that the move came at the right time but there really shouldn’t be anything after an apron Brainbuster. Like, you’re done. It’s another case of AEW doing those kinds of spots when they don’t need to. Kyle used a low blow to set up another Brainbuster for another near fall. They kept going with some big moves as Daniel got in one more rally, complete with a Sharpshooter, only to lose to a buckle Brainbuster in 15:06. There was a lot to like there but I hate overkill like that in a match. [***¼]

So we have Okada vs. Ricochet and the expected Ospreay vs. Fletcher rematch at the PPV. Basically the predictable final four.

Blue League Points Gold League Points Kyle Fletcher 12 (4-1) Ricochet 10 (3-1-1) Kazuchika Okada 10 (3-1-1) Will Ospreay 9 (3-2) Mark Briscoe 9 (3-2) Claudio Castagnoli 9 (3-2) Daniel Garcia 7 (2-2-1) Darby Allin 7 (2-2-1) Shelton Benjamin 6 (2-3) Brody King 6 (2-3) The Beast Mortos 0 (0-5) Komander 3 (1-4)