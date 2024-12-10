Pantoja’s AEW Continental Classic 2024 Night 5 Review  

AEW Collision

December 7th, 2024 | Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio

I was tempted to attend this show live but instead got tickets to Raw in February. Anyway, I like the idea of AEW running smaller, unique venues for shows like this rather than in front of half-empty larger arenas.

Gold League: Darby Allin [0] vs. Komander [0]

These two got off to a fast paced start though I would’ve liked a bit more urgency from Komander. The guy is staring 0-3 in the face since he entered with a loss. He did go for a pretty sweet springboard spot that Darby countered into La Magistral which was sick. Darby missing the cannonball to the outside onto the chair was one of the wildest spots you could see for any wrestler but for Darby, it was just another Saturday. He’s a mad man. Seriously, that was nuts. That gave Komander the upper hand heading into the commercial break only for them to pick up the pace even more afterward. Darby is one of those guys who can keep doing moves after getting hurt and you don’t say he’s not selling because he’s just a glutton for pain who enjoys using his back for offense after hurting it. He did a Coffin Drop and dive outside right onto it. The bump Darby took on the monkey flip on the apron might’ve been even sicker than the one on the chair. It looked like Komander hand it won but Darby avoided a splash and took him down into his tight figure four style pin to win in 13:11. Oh, that ruled. Way better than I was expecting and the first great match of the tournament. A ton of action in front of a MOLTEN crowd. [****]

Blue League: Kazuchika Okada [4] vs. Kyle Fletcher [6]

Weird that this isn’t the main event. Okada beat Kyle in a Continental Title match earlier this year (***¾). I got the sense they’d go the distance or at least tease it early on because this got off to a classic Okada start. Some slow stuff as they went through a feeling out process. When Kyle took Okada’s fake clean break spot and the champion responded by leveling him, I knew we were in for a treat. That allowed this to pick up sooner than I expected and Okada seemed annoyed at this young punk. Kyle held serve through a break and then a strike exchange moved things to the next level. From there, it was classic Okada spots. I think I need him to give us more personality in these matches outside of simply flipping us off instead of doing the Rainmaker pose. Stuff that would differentiate this from every other big Okada match. Meanwhile, I liked Kyle wanting the easy countout but as soon as Okada got back inside, he pounced with a huge powerbomb. That’s good shit. Okada hit a Rainmaker without the wrist hold before Kyle ducked a real attempt. He then used a low blow that looked super convoluted before winning with the Brainbuster in 16:57. I think they wanted that to be an all-time classic and it just wasn’t for me. It was very good but it was too formulaic for me. I know wrestlers have all sorts of formulas but you keep it interesting by finding creative ways around it. [***½]

Blue League: Daniel Garcia [4] vs. Mark Briscoe [0]

The pre-match promo with both guys actually did well to sell the kind of bout this ended up being. There was mutual respect there but both were willing to do what it takes to get 3 points. Daniel kind of got in a cheap shot early that seemed designed to bring out an aggressive side of Mark. It’s as if he wanted to get the best version of Mark possible. They spent a considerable amount of time brawling outside, which was unexpected given them both being faces. Daniel took over through the break with the match going back into the ring. Mark turned things around because Daniel working aggressively played into his strengths. Instead of a technical based match, he was trading shots with Mark which favors the former ROH World Champion. Mark survived a superplex into a piledriver and you got the sense that he might manage to pull this out. He had the crowd behind him. Then when Daniel countered the Jay Driller into a pin, you felt like it would go the other way. With everything on the line, Mark busted out the old Cutthroat Driver to win in 16:22. That was really damn good. Just a hard hitting match between two very good babyfaces fighting for three points and honor. [***¾]

Blue League Points Gold League Points Kyle Fletcher 9 (3-0) Claudio Castagnoli 6 (2-0) Kazuchika Okada 4 (1-1-1) Brody King 3 (1-1) Daniel Garcia 4 (1-1-1) Will Ospreay 3 (1-0) Shelton Benjamin 3 (1-1) Ricochet 3 (1-0) Mark Briscoe 3 (1-2) Darby Allin 3 (1-1) The Beast Mortos 0 (0-2) Komander 0 (0-3)