Pantoja’s AEW Continental Classic 2024 Night 9 Review  

AEW Rampage

December 20th, 2024 | Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Putting Continental Classic matches on Rampage means that I have to actually watch some of Rampage, which is a rarity.

Gold League: Brody King [3] vs. Komander [0]

Crazy that Komander is working here AND winning the ROH TV Title in New York on the same night. The setup of this match was obvious. Brody is the bruising big man and Komander is the small underdog. A simple, yet effective way to book something. Brody dominated, chopping the hell out of Komander and forcing the smaller man to fight even harder than he already was, which is purely for pride as he’s at the bottom of the standings. That was how this went up to and through the commercial break. Just Komander taking an ass kicking. Of course, he had to make his comeback after the break but Brody still found ways to beat his ass, including catching his dive to the outside. However, Komander avoided a big attack outside and successfully connected on a plancha. He got his closest call after a sunset flip bomb and 450 splash. He also hit a nice SSP while walking the ropes but made one big mistake, handspringing right into a Gonso Bomb that ended this in 14:51. A very good way to spend 15 minutes. [***¼]

Blue League Points Gold League Points Kyle Fletcher 9 (3-1) Darby Alin 6 (2-1) Kazuchika Okada 7 (2-1-1) Will Ospreay 6 (2-1) Shelton Benjamin 6 (2-1) Claudio Castagnoli 6 (2-1) Mark Briscoe 6 (2-2) Ricochet 6 (2-1) Daniel Garcia 4 (1-1-1) Brody King 6 (2-2) The Beast Mortos 0 (0-4) Komander 0 (0-4)