Pantoja’s AEW Dark Review 11.1.22  

AEW Dark

November 1st, 2022 | Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

I bring you guys reviews whenever I have the time, so I do apologize for it not being consistently the same stuff each week. But, variety is cool too, right? Anyway, I don’t have time today for NXT but with Dark only being 54 minutes, I’m able to handle that.

Danhausen (6-5) vs. Jon Cruz (0-1 in 2022)

Danhausen is coming off of a lame loss to QT Marshall of all people on Elevation yesterday. Cruz actually got in most of the offense here which isn’t a total surprise since Danhausen isn’t known for his offensive prowess. He did hit a pretty sweet vaulting German Suplex down the stretch though. A lifting DDT ended this soon after in 4:39. Fine little Danhausen match that gets a slight bump in rating because he’s so fun. [**]

The Embassy (1-0) vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves and Curls (0-0)

Fuego Del Sol has appeared a bit on one of my favorite YouTube channels, Kinda Funny. The Embassy squad is the Gates of Agony and Brian Cage. This ROH stable is just not very interesting/over with AEW crowds. Waves and Curls took a beating but threw in some breakdancing and character work that made it entertaining. Fuego also got in some stuff but this was a dominant performance by the Embassy trio. The Gates of Agony launched a member of Waves and Curls (I’m not familiar enough with them to know who is who) into a Cage powerbomb for the finish 3:59. An enjoyable squash. [NR]

Leva Bates (1-1 in 2022) vs. Nyla Rose (25-0 on Dark)

Nyla Roe is building toward a match with Jade Cargill in the lamest way. Just have them be two dominant women about to clash. This nonsense about stealing titles and such sucks. Also, Nyla declaring herself the champion is odd since she doesn’t even have a claim to it in kayfabe. Anyway, I popped for Leva shushing Vickie, who yelled back in response. Nyla put her down with a powerbomb in 0:57. [NR]

Dante Martin (23-2 on Dark) vs. Encore (0-0)

Dante is an announced name for the Full Gear Eliminator Tournament so he’s racking up some wins ahead of it. Encore has an actual gimmick and hit some impressive offense with some flair. I forgot to start my stopwatch for this by the way. Dante showed off his new increased strength by winning with a half and half suplex into a slam in about 2:00. [NR]

Diamante (9-3 in 2022) vs. Toni Storm (16-2)

This is a Women’s World Title Eliminator. If Diamante wins, she gets a shot at Rampage. This was a case of Toni having a solid match against a veteran. You knew Diamante was never going to win because there’s no way Toni loses on Dark but this still worked well enough. Diamante took control and wore Toni down for a bit, keeping the pace slow. Toni’s comeback included a fisherman suplex near fall. The idea of Diamante avoiding Sweet Cheeks Music was fine but she just sat there on the apron and waited for Toni to hit her with something else. It was weird. Toni added Sweet Cheeks Music inside and won with a Texas Cloverleaf in 6:41. [**¼]

Best Friends (31-12) and Orange Cassidy (71-27-2) vs. The Trustbusters (0-0)

The Trustbusters are such a geek group. This trio consisted of Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss (the only member I like), and Tony Deppen. I kind of expected the Trustbusters to get in a bit more offense than they did early on but Deppen was getting his ass kicked by all three opponents. They did a spot where people kept getting thrown over the top rope until OC was left alone, only for his dive to be cut off. That allowed the Trustbusters to get going and a low blow set up a Sonny 50 splash on Trent for a surprisingly good near fall. Best Friends fought back and won with their triple powerbomb in 6:01. That was a fun little trios match. [**½]

Dean Alexander (0-1 in 2022) vs. Kip Sabian (4-1 in 2022)

Sabian made quick work of Alexander and there’s not much to say here. He was arrogant throughout and won with a Brainbuster in 2:29. [NR]

Kennedi Copeland (0-0) vs. Marina Shafir (13-4)

Marina almost immediately locked in a guillotine and won in 0:23 ahead of her title match tomorrow. [NR]

AR Fox (0-2) vs. Rey Fénix (25-1 on Dark)

I love Lucha Underground. On paper, this sounds awesome. Fox got the chance to strut his stuff early, hitting some athletic stuff and getting in a dive to the outside. The rolled into the ring into a twisting suplex should’ve gotten a better reaction from the live crowd. It’s dope. Fénix fought back and won with the Black Fire Driver in 4:48. Honestly, this was disappointing. Like, it was a good, fun sprint but I feel like it should’ve been more than AR gets in a few things and then gets put down. This could’ve been one of the better Dark matches in history. [***]