Pantoja’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Review  

AEW Double or Nothing

May 28th, 2023 | T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

I was VERY close to not ordering this. My friend had to work and couldn’t come over to watch as he usually does and this card is very uninteresting on paper. I ultimately gave in but do want to warn everyone that this review will be up late. I’m watching the show live until 9, then switching to the Succession finale. Once that’s over, I’ll come back to this PPV and do the rest of my review.

I saw the Buy-In match but was eating during it and unable to write something up. It was fine but went too long (**¼).

AEW International Title Blackjack Battle Royal

The entrances were mostly done on the pre-show which was smart as it doesn’t take away from the main show. A lot of these entrants hammer home the fact that AEW’s roster is too big. For the most part, this was your typical battle royal. The first memorable spot saw the luchadores coming together to fight off everyone as Bandido did a stalling vertical suplex on Nese. JR said, “they’re all related some way or another,” which is unfortunately not all surprising. Best Friends worked together for a bit and Jay White had a cool elimination of Kommander. Swerve waited outside until this thinned out a bit and then he went up against Lee. Trent got eliminated when he saved OC from a Big Bill big boot. Lee went out sooner than expected thanks to Brian Cage. I can’t believe they STILL haven’t booked the Lee/Swerve singles match. Jay also got dumped by Ricky Starks way too early. Imagine if he signed with WWE and got tossed early in a midcard battle royal. Especially only for Ricky Starks to then get eliminated by Big Bill. The final four were Bill, Swerve, Penta, and OC and Bill clotheslined Penta over to a chorus of boos. Swerve tricked Cass to send him out and then he and OC exchanged close calls. Their exchange was easily the high point of the match. Prince Nana got involved only for OC to get his feet up on an apron Swerve Stomp and won in 22:28. Some early battle royal bits here didn’t work for me but it got good late and the finishing stretch was HOT. [***½]

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho

SA-FUCKING-BU. He got involved early with a dive through a table and once he and the JAS were basically out of action, we got the more traditional singles action. I came into this mixed as I don’t love most Jericho brawls but this is where Adam Cole is at his best. Some points here involved them moving kind of slow and a few things didn’t look particularly smooth. I did like Jericho luring Cole into a Codebreaker by faking an injury. Britt Baker showed up to wail on Jericho with a kendo stick at one point. Saraya showed up to help but also got chased out with ease. Cole taking a thrown chair to the head after his concussion problems was a choice. He fell through a table to give Jericho some breathing room. Outside of the Britt spot, this was kind of dull. The Panama Sunrise didn’t look good and even Cole beating on Jericho with a chain didn’t seem aggressive. Aubrey Edwards called for the finish due to that at the 19:01 mark. I wasn’t into this and the crowd didn’t really seem to like it either. Also, there was really no point to Sabu and it didn’t help that Cole’s closing strikes looked like shit. [*¾]

At this point, I stopped the show to watch Succession. I came back for the World Title match live but watched the stuff in between afterward.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR [c] (2-0 in 2023) vs. Jay Lethal (20-10) and Jeff Jarrett (2-1)

Man, remember when AEW’s tag division was 10/10? You just knew this match would have shenanigans as Sonjay, Satnam, and Karen Jarrett were all at ringside. I liked Mark doing old school referee stuff like checking the boots and such but he had cutoff sleeves and camo stripes on his shirt. It’s perfect Mark Briscoe. The early stages of this were pretty basic and felt a bit drawn out. Either they were going long or that’s just Lethal and Jarrett for you. Maybe it’s a little from column A and a little from column B. Dax got the hot tag and did his thing but this didn’t really get going until Mark took a guitar shot by accident. Aubrey Edwards ran down and Karen laid her out with a guitar, which got the crowd into it. They love Aubrey so that lines up. The titles got used and Mark was up in time to count two on the Stroke. Jeff slapped Mark, who returned the favor and Jarrett fell to Shatter Machine in 19:47. That started slow but the antics late were actually a help that it needed. I’d have shaved 5-8 minutes of it but it was mostly solid. [**¾]

Backstage, Ricky Starks was interviewed and got jumped by Jay White and Juice Robinson until FTR ran them off.

Elsewhere, Chris Jericho and Saraya challenged Adam Cole and Britt Baker to a mixed tag match. Oh, great, this feud gets to continue. It’s not a Jericho program unless it goes way longer than it needs to. Jericho also threw a fireball at a backstage worker for reasons.

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow [c] (7-1 in 2023) vs. Christian Cage (10-4)

Wardlow needs the long hair to be honest. Christian working this match in a villain turtleneck was fantastic. The idea here is that Christian is a ladder match veteran while Wardlow has only had one previous one. Christian was clearly outmatched physically so he had to use his wits to level the playing field. He’d get battered and use a thumb to the eye or there was a spot where he held Wardlow’s leg as he climbed the ladder and then escaped a powerbomb to climb pretty close to the top. When Christian was in too much trouble, Luchasaurus came out to help him out. The silence was deafening for all of this by the way. Big spots included a reverse DDT off a ladder and Wardlow missing a Swanton and landing on a ladder. Wardlow tried to do the “leap from the ropes to the ladder” spot but his big ass caused it to break. The high point was Wardlow taking out Luchasaurus with a Jeff Hardy Swanton off a ladder and through a table outside. Back inside, Christian nearly had it but Arn Anderson knocked the ladder over, sending Christian into Wardlow’s hands for a Powerbomb. He pulled down the title to retain in 17:06. I thought this was good but certainly not great and the crowd didn’t seem to give a damn. [***¼]

It was here that Tony Schiavone replaced Jim Ross and it should be noted that JR was like, next level terrible on this show. I never really thought he was that good on commentary anyway but he’s progressively worse and worse and shouldn’t be doing it anymore.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter [c] vs. Toni Storm (26-6)

These two had the best women’s title match in company history at Full Gear last year (****) and probably the company’s second best women’s match. Of course, Jamie came into this with an injury so you knew this wouldn’t live up to that. They ran an angle instead basically where the Outcasts attacked her backstage and again at ringside. Hayter chose to go at it anyway and Storm pounced on the arm. Finally, Britt Baker ran out way too late and she beat up Saraya as Jamie hit a uranage for two due to the referee taking a bit too long. Ruby sprayed Jamie, Toni hit Sweet Cheeks Music, Shida showed up to fight Ruby, and then Toni won with Storm Zero in 2:55. I don’t like the Outcasts with the title because the angle has sucked but Jamie had to drop it. Now have her win it back in Wembley. [NR]

AEW Trios Championship Open House Rules: The House of Black [c] (7-0 in 2023) vs. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass (5-0)

The Acclaimed chose to add no stipulation to this match. Max’s rap included a line calling Buddy a cuck to Dominik Mysterio. Also, I love that Billy’s name is now just Daddy Ass. Considering this was teased on TV, they should’ve just announced it instead of doing an open challenge. Anyway, the match itself was solid which is kind of a theme for this PPV to this point. They worked a lengthy limb segment on Bowens, attacking the leg. The problem there is that the crowd hasn’t responded well to stuff like that tonight so they should’ve pivoted. Also, not every match needs to go 15+ minutes. It took forever before the hot tag went to Daddy Ass, who did his thing including the Fameasser. Black got up soon after and beat Daddy Ass with a kick to the head, retaining in 15:39. Again, this went too long but was inoffensive. [**½]

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill [c] (59-0) vs. Taya Valkyrie (5-1)

Their first match was alright (**¼) and that’s kind of Taya in a nutshell for me. I think she has fine matches and I never bought her as the person who should beat Jade. Her entrance here was pretty cool though. Speaking of entrances, Jade came out with the AKA sorority and they all danced, which was dope as hell. Despite major booking problems, Jade remains a goddamn star. Both ladies tried their finishers early but they were blocked. Taya’s dive outside saw her land on Mark Sterling instead of Jade, giving the champion the upper hand. Things slowed with her in control as you’d expect but this wasn’t a long match so it didn’t really drag. They had a rough spot where Jade’s springboard move saw Taya get her knees up and they crashed in a painful moment. A Taya Curb Stomp near fall looked great and she hit Jaded for two as well. Jade then hit Jaded herself to retain in 8:48. That was better than their first match and a solid outing to get to 60-0. [**¾]

Post-match, Jade remained confident and Mark Sterling issued another open challenge. This time, it was answered by the returning KRIS STATLANDER to a great pop.

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill [c] (60-0) vs. Kris Statlander (0-0 in 2023)

I love that Jade didn’t back down and we got the match. Statlander avoided a pump kick and hit a kick of her own. Jade countered a Jackhammer and hit a pump kick but Kris avoided Jaded and won the title with Sunday Night Fever in 0:46. A fantastic moment and the right person to do it. You know TK had Statlander planned as Jade’s first loss for a long time but her injury and the fact that he hasn’t built up really anyone else to do it meant Jade’s reign had to drag on. The first moment on the show that legitimately felt special. [NR]

Before the next match, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo used cue cards to announce that she’s pregnant.

AEW World Championship: MJF [c] (2-0 in 2023) vs. Darby Allin (13-2 in 2023) vs. Jungle Boy (10-1 in 2023) vs. Sammy Guevara (9-1 in 2023)

It’s right that this isn’t main eventing. It hasn’t felt like a big deal and there’s only one guy I’d build a company around here (MJF). JB feels like a good top face and Darby has Hardy like potential but I don’t know if his body can take what has happened to it for a long time. Sammy is, um, in the match. MJF played into the fun stuff early by being the only one not to do a dive and talking the shit/showing the personality. Sammy had a hot run by catching a tope into a cutter and feeling off a slew of moves. The action kept on until MJF stopped to cut a promo telling Sammy to lay down and take the paycheck for the baby. Obviously Sammy didn’t do it, pulling MJF into an inside cradle for two. Everyone got involved in a cool four way submission spot followed by a bunch of Destroyers done by everyone but MJF. They just kept up a ridiculous pace with tons of fun, creative spots, making for one hell of a match. MJF may not wrestle as often as everyone else but he GOES when he’s in there. I popped at him busting out the Blonde Bombshell. I loved the callback to the headlock takeover between MJF and Darby. MJF lined up to use the World Title as a weapon but got taken out, leaving Jack holding it. Commentary went a little heavy-handed with the “DOES HE HAVE THE KILLER INSTINCT THAT MJF SAID HE DOESN’T POSSESS?” gimmick and Jack indeed, didn’t pull the trigger. That led to Darby setting up a win on Jack with the Coffin Drop but MJF placed the World Title on JB. Darby connected and was hurt, allowing Max to steal the win with a goddamn side headlock in 27:47. The outcome was obvious but they did a hell of a job getting there. Just an absolute blast of a match with tons of action and great storytelling bits. [****½]

Anarchy in the Arena: The Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

The BCC came out to a live performance of “Wild Thing” and the Elite met them as they came out through the crowd, getting the fight started early. They learned from last year as “Wild Thing” played on a loop. We love New Jack. This was madness with plunder throughout. Five minutes in and people, obviously including Moxley, were bleeding. The “Wild Thing” loop ended when the Bucks double superkicked the lead singer. This was pure insanity and there was way too much here for me to cover it all in detail. I will say that some moments worked better than others, with the exploding superkick spot and Moxley’s fork spot being two that didn’t really work for me. I loved the storytelling callbacks and things like Hangman and Kenny working together but also accidentally hitting each other. Matt and Claudio fought outside, which shouldn’t be allowed. It’s Anarchy in the ARENA, not out of it. Shame. The sickest moment saw Matt’s sneaker removed and then his bare foot was slammed onto thumbtacks. That’s seriously gnarly. The thumbtacks in the mouth for a European Uppercut was another spot that didn’t quite work the way they wanted. We got the great moment of a Dead Eye into the One Winged Angel that nearly ended it but the pin was broken up. Don Callis got in the ring and Omega was ready for the confrontation only for someone with their face covered to jump in the ring and attack him. He revealed himself to be Konosuke Takeshita. Yuta added a shot with a screwdriver and then pinned Omega to win it all in 27:02. A tremendous war that lived up to the hype in terms of violence, pacing, and storytelling. Now get Ibushi to team with the Elite and we should have the GOAT Blood and Guts match. [****½]