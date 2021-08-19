Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.18.21  

AEW Dynamite

August 18th, 2021 | Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were supposed to start things off but they were jumped by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia. 2.0 then hit the ring and called out Sting and Darby Allin to massive heat.

2.0 (2-1?) vs. Darby Allin and Sting (

It’s Sting’s first time competing on TNT since the final Nitro in 2001. I believe 2.0 lost the six-man tag and won two tags on Dark. Their records didn’t appear on screen due to the fast start. The tornado rules allowed this to be a wild brawl, with Allin attacking 2.0 with his skateboard from behind. They quickly found themselves fighting through the crowd and into the backstage area. They threw Allin into a wall and he returned a bit later with a big dive. With them at a disadvantage, Kingston returned to the fray to get rid of Garcia. Back to the ring, the highlight was Allin taking a vicious looking suplex bump onto the wheels of his skateboard. Like, that shit hurts. Sting no sold a powerbomb through a table spot and then hit a double Scorpion Death Drop, followed by the double Scorpion Death Lock to win in 6:15. I had a lot of fun with this one. Sting is really good in this role and 2.0 are a blast as douchey heel dweebs. [***]

Before the show, Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend in the ring and she said yes. Aww. That led to Shawn Spears being a dick in a promo backstage.

Sammy Guevara (25-23) vs. Shawn Spears (31-15)

I got their records from the AEW website since this also had a jump start during entrances. That set the tone for a match that had way more action than I expected since I usually tune out when Spears is on TV. Once thing actually got started, they kept up that pace. Tully Blanchard argued with Aubrey Edwards but Spears kept bringing the violence. The biggest problem that this match had was overkill. Near the end, Spears took a DVD off the apron and onto a guardrail, followed by a 630, yet that only got a near fall. Sting no-selling a table spot from 2.0 is fine due to who they are but Spears & Guevara are around the same level and that’s a silly kickout. Guevara added knee strikes and the GTH to win in 9:59. Without that goofy near fall, we’re talking about one of the better TV matches on Dynamite but that was just dumb. Putting people over in their hometown, though? Smart booking. [***½]

Backstage, Don Callis and Christian Cage traded barbs heading into All Out. Callis suggested that Kenny was in Cage’s head but Cage said the opposite is true. He also called Callis a carny piece of shit.

A Dante Martin vignette aired.

Dan Lambert was back to rant about AEW and it was again pretty funny to hear him talk about fans looking up creepy stuff on the dark web. Lance Archer arrived to interrupt again only for the Men of the Year to jump him. That’s an odd angle. While Lambert was good and can cut a promo, I’m not sure where Archer/Sky & Page goes.

Chris Jericho cut a promo about facing MJF. It was fine.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks [c] (9-1 in 2021) vs. Jurassic Express (9-1 in 2021)

I am beyond over the Bucks as champions. The right move is to switch the titles, though I don’t think it happens here. Jurassic Express held serve early until Jungle Boy got isolated. That took us through the commercial break before Luchasaurus got his hot tag and went off. That led to a sick Brainbuster that Jungle Boy hit off of Luchasaurus’s shoulders. The Indytaker combo led to a great near fall before Kenny Omega showed up to go after Marko Stunt with a chair. Christian Cage arrived to send him packing. The Elite distraction set up a callback to Rampage as Jungle Boy hit Matt Jackson with a brainbuster on the chair for a delayed two count. Thurassic Express connected but the pin was broken up. After Luchasaurus dove onto everyone outside, Jungle Boy fell to the BTE Trigger at the 11:45 mark. That was a really good match and you could tell that something better is possible, maybe at the PPV or something. [***½]

Christian was dragged out by Gallows and took a beating inside the ring, including Callis counting the three after Kenny hit the One-Winged Angel.

Britt Baker was interviewed in the back and said that she brought in the problem solver (lady Tomko?), Jamie Hayter. She’s a longtime friend of Britt’s and she was happy to come in and take care of business. Hayter challenged Red Velvet to a match on Dynamite next week.

We got a Big Money Matt vignette where he talked about beating Best Friends and how Orange Cassidy is next on the list.

Tony Schiavone brought out Paul Wight for a big announcement. He was quickly interrupted by QT Marshall, who dissed him a bunch. He showed off an x-ray that explained Wight had several metal plates in his hip and had five operations in the past 18 months. Wight responded by saying he could get in the ring and will face Marshall at All Out. Imagine STILL trotting out Marshall for any angles. He might be the person I care least about in all of AEW, even less than Shawn Spears.

Jade Cargill and her manager talked backstage about Kiera Hogan. She is going to have fun with Hogan on Rampage in the same way that Miro did with Fuego del Sol.

The Elite were interviewed in the back but their celebration as cut short by an announcement. A four-team tournament will be held in the coming weeks, with the winners getting a shot at the Bucks at All Out in a steel cage. You see, this is a good use of the cage stipulation. The Bucks have cheated and had help often, so the cage makes sense.

Taz brought out Ricky Starks for a promo and Starks called out Brian Cage. Of course, Cage was getting jumped by Powerhouse Hobbs in the back. Cage stood up and fought back, which Starks was furious about.

In the back, Death Triangle was interviewed when Andrade and Chavo interrupted. Andrade had a big stack of conditions for the match with PAC at the PPV and Chavo said that even if the Lucha Bros won the tournament, they can’t be champions while associated with PAC.

Penelope Ford (#5, 11-2 in 2021) vs. Thunder Rosa (#2, 23-2 in 2021)

Two ladies I’m a fan of. Ford wasn’t in her typical gear as her luggage was lost at the airport. This stemmed from Dark last night, when Ford won a match and kept attacking her opponent, causing Thunder Rosa to leave commentary and make the save. Rosa had major Texas-themed gear. This had some intensity to it, including a fight on the outside and Ford nailing a cutter there. That gave Ford the upper hand through the commercial break. Rosa got it going upon return, including working a half crab and doing an airplane spin into a DVD for two. In the end, Rosa made her submit to a modified STF in 7:59. It wasn’t as good as expected, likely due to Ford being limited by her gear but it had a lot of energy. [**¾]

Arn Anderson was interviewed with his son Brock. He is notably scared of Malakai Black and next week, Brock will get murdered by Black. Arn is nervous for his son but Brock is out to get revenge.

Dynamite next week!

· The Lucha Bros vs. The Varsity Blonds in the Eliminator Tournament!

· Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter!

· Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy!

· Malakai Black kills Brock Anderson!

Rampage this Friday!

· Private Party vs. Jurassic express in the Eliminator Tournament!

· Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan!

· Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia!

· “CM Punk” chants!

Miro cut a promo in the back saying he serves God every day and his wife every night. He enjoyed taking out Fuego del Sol and apparently wants Eddie Kingston next.

Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage where he dissed guys around here walking around in dumb basketball jerseys, Hangman Page not being able to get over his high school drama, and how he’d run through Christian Cage. He’s the dude who carried AEW through dark days. He is going to send a message to Daniel Garcia on Friday.

Chris Jericho (9-2 in 2021) vs. MJF (14-2)

I have like, zero interest in this feud anymore. Jericho can’t use his theme or the Judas Effect move, which is a LAME stipulation for the final labour. Of course, the crowd sang Jericho’s theme. What will Jericho do without the Judas Effect? It’s not like he has the Walls or the Codebreaker. We got more fighting around ringside, which included MJF taking the camera and recording himself flipping off the fans. Jericho laid him out and flipped him off in return. As the main event, it makes sense that this went through a commercial break. MJF targeted the elbow for most of his offense. Jericho hit the Lionsault for two, using one of his many non-Judas Effect finishers. The elbow work set up the Salt of the Earth, which Jericho survived a bit. Jericho also escaped the Walls and then used Floyd as a weapon. He wanted Judas Effect but had to stop in his tracks, so MJF hit him with one and then used the Salt of the Earth, only for Jericho to counter into a rollup. MJF rolled back into the hold, making Jericho tap in 15:53. That was kind of flat. The match itself was good but it made Jericho look like a goof. If this is the end of the feud, that’s a lame way to go out after everything. [***¼]