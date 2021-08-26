Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.25.21  

AEW Dynamite

August 25th, 2021 | UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

We open with a clip of CM Punk’s return at Rampage before heading into the opening contest.

Matt Hardy (17-5 in 2021) vs. Orange Cassidy (13-1-1 in 2021)

Surprisingly, no Kris Statlander out with Freshly Squeezed. He sent YUTA and Chuckie T to the back, while Hardy also had no help at ringside, which was interesting. They opened things with a fun battle of Orange Kicks and DELETE, which led to a spot where Cassidy sent Hardy outside and took some of the money he pulled out of his pocket. Matt caught a dive into the Side Effect and started working over Cass, focusing on the midsection for a lot of it. Cass started rallying and he busted Matt’s nose badly on a cross body. There was blood everywhere. The final stretch saw them trade stuff, including Cassidy hitting a Twist of Fate for two. He countered the Leech submission into a pin with his hands in his pockets to win in 10:08. That was gun. It had some goofy bits, a few serious points, and was entertaining. [**¾]

Malakai Black cut a promo backstage basically admitting that he will murder Brock Anderson tonight. He offered him the chance to take a countout loss though. What a guy!

It was time to hear from Chris Jericho following his loss to MJF last week. I have been done with this feud for a while but I’m sure it’ll keep going. He discussed the labors gimmick and said he had an idea for one more match with MJF at All Out but MJF didn’t come out to respond until Jericho offered to put his career on the line. He sported an “MJF – 3, JERIBLOW – 0” shirt and said this is embarrassing at this point but he knows that Jericho needs the rub from a rising star. He made Jericho tap faster than someone listening to Fozzy. Ouch. He doesn’t need to beat Jericho again but the chance to end his career is too good to pass on, so MJF accepted. It went a bit long but hopefully it ends at the PPV.

The Varsity Blonds cut a short promo in the back saying they’re family and they’ll win tonight.

AEW World Tag Titles No. 1 Contender’s Eliminator Tournament Semi-Finals: The Lucha Brothers (8-0 in 2021) vs. The Varsity Blonds (18-4 in 2021)

The Young Bucks and their goons were out to watch on the stage. The opening exchange here between Fenix and Garrison was surprisingly strong, especially since I never really liked Garrison on Dark. He seems at home in this team though. Penta and Pillman also had some really good back and forth. They worked through the break and there wans’t really a hot tag situation. I dug that as it was different, especially since both teams are face. Fenix got going in a bunch of dope spots, including his rolling cutter and an assisted dive with his brother. The Varsity Blonds came close but Pillman got left alone to take a bunch of superkicks and the assisted Package Piledriver to lose in 8:23. That was short but I really enjoyed it. I’m likely the high man on this but it was just what I wanted from these teams. [***¼]

Jurassic Express entered the ring to have a stare down with their opponents for Friday. The Young Bucks snuck in and shoved them into the Lucha Brothers, trying to start issues. The faces are smart though and worked together to kick the Young Bucks out of the ring. I’m so glad they weren’t booked like goofs who didn’t realize the Bucks were there.

A video package aired to hype Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC at All Out. There is not a single match at the PPV I’m more excited for than that one, and that’s including CM Punk.

Jamie Hayter (1-1) vs. Red Velvet (15-3 in 2021)

Britt Baker got a huge pop when she came out with Hayter. Hayter went 1-1 in two matches in 2019 but is back now. She also looks fantastic. Oh, to be Red Velvet getting tossed around by Hayter for just a moment. As much as I want the women to get more time on AEW’s weekly shows, I do think that this one went a bit too long. Sure, Red Velvet has stepped up as a bigger player in 2021 but Hayter needed a more dominant showing if she’s going to be Baker’s enforcer. Hayter took some great bumps on tope suicidias, hitting the floor hard. Baker got involved to cheat a bit and the match went through the commercial. Velvet seemed to hurt herself on a moonsault before losing to a backbreaker and lariat in 6:53. I’m generous because I’m in love with Hayter already. [**]

The heels jumped Velvet until Kris Statlander, Baker’s opponent for All Out made the save. JR incorrectly said Statlander was undefeated in AEW but that’s only the case for 2021.

Dark Order got into an argument backstage as Alex Reynolds and John Silver disagreed with Evil Uno being a tool. They walked off and I really don’t like this tension between the members.

CM Punk was out to another thunderous ovation. He was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and said that he came back for the likes of The Lucha Brothers, Jungle Boy, and other young guys, including Darby Allin. He wants to see if he can still be the “best in the world.” It’s not about proving haters wrong, it’s about proving something to himself. At one point, the fans chanted “Yes” and Punk slyly said that was someone’s else’s schtick and that fans would have to be a little more patient for that. He then said he’d get his proof at the PPV before wrapping things up with a shoutout to his wife at home, April. An energetic promo and it’s just cool to have Punk back.

Miro called out Eddie Kingston again in the back.

Darby Allin (20-2 in 2021), Eddie Kingston (12-5) and Jon Moxley (37-3-1) vs. The Wingmen (0-2)

Representing the Wingmen were JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth. Drake is dressed like WCW Big Bubba. Unlike 2.0, the heels here aren’t nearly as entertaining other than Peter Avalon getting scared of Sting at ringside. The match itself was an extended squash that wasn’t all that interesting and Allin got the win with the Coffin Drop in 7:40. Meh, disappointing. [*¾]

Daniel Garcia hit the ring after the bell to get a cheap shot on Allin.

The women’s Casino Battle Royale was hyped and Tay Conti was interviewed, saying she’s ready for it. Tay Conti has jumped into my five favorite women’s wrestler group, only behind Sasha Banks and Dakota Kai. Before she could address the Dark Order drama, The Bunny interrupted to offer her a spot in the HFO. Tay ripped up the contract and they brawled until security broke it up.

A vignette aired of FTR not even being sure if they’ll be back for good but they at least want one more match with Santana and Ortiz.

The Elite were in the ring for a promo but Christian Cage quickly interrupted. He showed a video of his a match in Winnipeg in 1996 where Don Callis booked him, only to fire him right after. They even added in a retcon that Callis already was favoring a 10-year-old Kenny Omega. Callis put himself over as a great promoter, Christian accused him of manipulating a young Omega, and Kenny asked Christian, “YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME?” Callis faked fighting Christian, called him second-best and then the Elite beat up Christian until Kazarian made the save with a pipe.

Jon Moxley spoke about the open contracts he sent to New Japan and only one person had the balls to answer. He said “we know who it wasn’t.” It was Satoshi Kojima and while fans should be honored, Moxley is insulted that a crazy old man wants to fight him. They’ll meet at All Out. Should be dope but I was hoping for Suzuki or Tanahashi.

The Factory (2-0) vs. The Gunn Club (12-0)

It’s Aaron Solo, QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto for the Factory. Paul Wight was on commentary to hype his PPV match with QT. That’s a thing. You’d be hard pressed to find a match on Dynamite and at the PPV I’m less interested in. After a commercial break, QT talked smack to Wight, which got him distracted and he was rolled up in 5:51. That couldn’t have been on Dark? [½*]

Dan Lambert cut another promo about AEW and millennials but he’s now hanging out with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Next week on Dynamite!

· Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

· Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans

· FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz!

· Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho while Tony Schiavone speaks with MJF

This Friday on Dynamite!

· The Bunny vs. Tay Conti (hell yes!)

· The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express

· Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian

Brock Anderson (5-1) vs. Malakai Black (1-0)

That’s not Malakai Black, that’s Satan. I swear Brock Anderson is 52 years old. He came out aggressively but ate a pump knee and was in immediate trouble. Malakai made Arn watch as he beat his ass and laid him out with Black Mass to a huge pop. “One more time” chants too. Black won in 2:29. [NR]

Post-match, Black got a chair for Arn. The Enforcer blocked a kick but couldn’t prevent the second one to his junk. He ate a kick before Lee Johnson ran out. Black oddly just left, which wasn’t a good look for him. At least have Johnson show up with a weapon or something. Underwhelming ending.