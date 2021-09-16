Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.15.21  

AEW Dynamite

September 15th, 2021 | Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

CM Punk came out to start the show and get the crowd pumped. He joined commentary for the duration of the evening.

Adam Cole (0-0) vs. Frankie Kazarian (26-4)

It’s a small change but I like Adam Cole’s new gear for AEW. It really hammers home the BAY BAY thing. This match went exactly the way it should have. Kazarian put up a solid fight and came close on a few occasions, including hitting a pretty sweet rolling German suplex, even if it didn’t come off cleanly. Of course, that was all he was really allowed to get going because the outcome here was never in doubt. Kazarian is a steady veteran hand who helped make sure Cole looked good. Cole hit the brainbuster on the knee before adding the Panama Sunrise soon after. A Last Shot later and that was it. I forgot to put my stopwatch on for this. The match itself was good and did what it needed to. [***]

Post-match, Adam Cole cut a promo saying that only three guys have gotten under his skin since arriving: Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage. So, he challenged them to a trios match at Rampage Grand Slam, where he’ll team with the Young Bucks.

We got a video with dueling promos from The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and the Blade. Apparently, we’ve got a Tag Title match set for Friday, which sounds cool.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Fuego del Sol, who was with Sammy Guevara. Fuego challenged Miro for Friday as well.

MJF and Wardlow came out for a promo. It was the usual MJF stuff where he got cheap heat by dissing the city they’re in (calling Jersey the armpit of America) and then saying something controversial, which here is to talk to Brian Pillman Sr., who he suggested was in hell. Again, this is really not revolutionary stuff like some people make it out to be. Anyway, Pillman Jr.’s music hit and MJF sent Wardlow to cut him off. Obviously, Pillman came out from behind MJF but then played the dumb babyface but not attacking and letting Wardlow get involved, who he still chased out with a chair.

We also got a word from Pillman Jr. earlier today, who sat down with JR. He basically promised to give MJF the ass kicking he and his silver spoon deserved.

Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage accepted the challenge.

Dante Martin (17-6) & Matt Sydal (11-6) vs. FTR (19-2, #5)

Did Matt Sydal replace Mike? I get it. This made a lot of sense on paper as FTR are excellent as the heels who can slow things down while the other guys can fly. Sydal did a lot of quick offense early and Martin came in with aerial stuff until he got knocked out of the air. The faces rallied after a bit with some dives but FTR cut the ring in half and isolated Sydal through the commercial break. Returning, Martin got the hot tag and was all over the place. The dude is incredible and I honestly think that he would be well served to find a consistent tag partner and tear it up there for a while. His hot tags are ridiculous. Alas, FTR is too good at the teamwork stuff and they found a way to turn one of his flips into the Shatter Machine, winning in about 9:11. A really good tag match. [***¼]

Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki spoke, saying that Moxley chose to wrestle Suzuki in his hometown where he had the advantage of the crowd and referee. Next week, that won’t be the case as Suzuki-Gun reunites to face Moxley and Kingston in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Malakai Black came out and everything about his presence is just so well done. He told the “House of Black” fans that an enemy walked among them and it was Rosario Dawson in the front row. She supports Cody since they’re hosts on the Go Big Show. As they came face to face, Cody Rhodes returned by walking down the steps. Dawson jumped on Black’s back and latched on until Cody got close, leading to a brawl. They kept fighting through the commercial break. It was a good segment but I think security should’ve broken it up sooner. This felt like it dragged just a bit.

A video package aired to hype The Bunny vs. Anna Jay, which goes down on Rampage. That led to Jay being interviewed about her Rampage debut. Dark Order was with her and Evil Uno cut her off to say they’d back her. Alex Reynolds interrupted and it led to more arguing. Anna Jay said she doesn’t want them out there, not even John Silver. Tay Conti has her back though.

Dan Lambert was in the ring with The Men of the Year and members of American Top Team, including Paige VanZant. He cut a promo where he made jokes about small men, overweight women, and modern wrestling. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager interrupted and Lambert shouted to turn off “Judas.” Of course, the fans still sang it. Jericho called Lambert a fat faced dipshit and made a casual homophobia joke, so this wasn’t going well. A fight nearly broke out but Lambert said the fight couldn’t happen in this lame city, it will in New York next week. Men of the Year vs. Jericho and Hager.

A Gunn Club vignette aired about attacking Paul Wight. Billy said they’ve been overlooked and since wins and losses supposedly matter in AEW, it makes no sense that they’re held back. Every iteration of the stable is undefeated and they’re taking respect.

Jade Cargill (14-0, #3) vs. Leyla Hirsch (19-4)

Cargill exudes STAR. Hirsch got a pop for living in New Jersey. Last night on Dark, Hirsch beat KiLynn King in a good match and faced off with Cargill, taking her down with a double-leg. She did to start here again after Cargill blocked it the first time around. Cargill took a breather, leading to Mark Sterling taking a tope suicida. Hirsch took things to the mat before Cargill overpowered her heading into break. Returning, Hirsch rallied a bit with a German suplex but Cargill put her down with the Glam Slam in 6:07. Fine enough for what it was but I wish this wasn’t relegated to the PIP deal. [**¼]

Andrade El Idolo got a promo in the back where he said that he never gave the order for Chavo to get involved. He can beat anyone, including PAC, whenever he wants.

Taz came out with Hook to shout at CM Punk for trying to take his job. Punk got up and they traded barbs. Punk got in Hook’s face until Powerhouse Hobbs attacked him from behind. Punk fought back but was put in a dragon sleeper by Hook, which allowed Hobbs to continue the assault. It ended when Hobbs chokeslammed him onto the table.

Shawn Spears cut a generic promo in the back and said he gave Darby Allin his first loss in AEW. History will repeat itself.

Darby Allin (23-3) vs. Shawn Spears (11-3)

Of course, Sting and Tully were with the wrestlers. Spears jumped Allin to start and used that to get in the driver’s seat. He also rubbed some of Allin’s facepaint off, which commentary sold like he was unmasking a luchador. That took us through the commercial break, with Spears remaining in control. Returning, Spears had Allin in a Scorpion Death Lock right in front of Sting. It was time for Darby to rally, which included exposing Spears’s knee that was driven into the ring steps. Darby countered a C4 on the apron, dropped Spears onto steel steps and hit a tope suicida into him off the steps. Coffin Drop then connected for the win in 8:16. That was a cool finish. The part with Spears on offense didn’t do much for me though. [**¾]

FTR got in the ring to face off with Sting and Darby, leading to a fight. Tully got a chair and hit Sting from behind with it, which Sting no sold. As he backed Tully into a corner, FTR went after him. This was capped by FTR planting Sting with a spike piledriver before holding him in place for Tully to wipe off Sting’s paint. What a great segment.

Tony Schiavone brought out Bryan Danielson for an interview, since he was addressing Kenny Omega tonight. Danielson was immediately cut off by Don Callis, flanked by Kenny Omega. Callis ran down Danielson and said the company was built on the back of Kenny Omega before calling Danielson a mark. The Elite runs this place and Danielson doesn’t dictate title shots. Danielson told him to shut up because he wanted to talk to Kenny, not him. Someday, it’ll be about the title but right now, it’s just about the better wrestler. He said that all he’s seen from Omega is a guy who lets Callis talk for him. He doesn’t think Kenny lost confidence, just his balls. Kenny ultimately accepted to a huge pop, which Callis wasn’t happy about. The two had a staredown as “AEW” chants filled the arena. Fantastic segment that wasn’t overly long and had a hot crowd.

Miro spoke, saying that everyone he’s beaten has been redeemed and been smart enough not to come back for more. Fuego del Sol is making a mistake. He will take Fuego’s car and whatever else to put him in his place.

Matt Hardy said that Orange Cassidy broke his nose and made a mockery of wrestling, so Matt will take everything from him that’s cool, including shaving his head.

RAMPAGE!

· Lucha Bros defend the titles against Butcher and the Blade!

· Bunny vs. Anna Jay

· Miro defends the TNT Title against Fuego del Sol!

DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM!

· Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson!

· A CM Punk interview

· Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

· MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

· Britt Baker defends the title against Ruby Soho

· FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin!

TWO HOUR RAMPAGE GRAND SLAM!

· Adam Cole and the Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage

· CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs!

· Men of the Year vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

2.0 vs. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley (5-1)

Didn’t get a record for 2.0 since they jumped the faces during their entrance. It started with a brawl in the ring and surprisingly, Moxley got isolated as 2.0 started getting going. He remained in some trouble during a commercial break and took a tandem move for a near fall upon return. Kingston got the hot tag, which is a fun way to do it. He came in hammering away. He hit the backfist and DDT before tagging in Moxley, who hopped in, got Kingston hyped, and they hit a lariat/half nelson suplex combo. That ended this in 5:43. A fun little tag here to close things out. [**½]

The celebration was cut short by “Kaze Ni Nare” to a huge pop. They let the chorus play and as the crowd sang it, Lance Archer pulled Eddie Kingston out to attack him, leaving Minoru Suzuki face to face with Moxley. They traded blows while Archer and Kingston fought through the crowd. Suzuki ended up trying to piledrive Moxley through a table but Moxley grabbed the ring bell hammer and jammed it in Suzuki’s injured eye. The brawls continued to end the show.