Pantoja’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam Review 9.24.21  

AEW Rampage Grand Slam

September 24th, 2021 | Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York | Attendance: 20,177

Can AEW deliver another banger in Arthur Ashe?

CM Punk (1-0) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (21-3 in 2021)

Punk reverted back to trunks here and honestly, I preferred the long tights. Hook was with Hobbs while Taz and Ricky Starks were on commentary. This match was paced out properly, with Punk starting well due to his veteran instinct only for Hobbs to take control with his strength. They worked through the break, including Hobbs using an 1980s bearhug. Punk started to make the comeback but would get walloped by a spinebuster or something like that. Hobbs survived the diving elbow and countered the GTS while also getting in a lot of offense. Punk nailed a super rana that set the stage for the finish, which saw him send Hobbs into Hook on the apron and then win with the GTS after 13:35. That was a quality match that did what it needed to. Punk got a win, I was entertained, and Hobbs got to strut his stuff. [***]

Thunder Rosa had a vignette where she said she wasn’t scared of either Nyla Rose or Jade Cargill.

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (0-0) vs. Christian Cage (10-1) and Jurassic Express (13-4 in 2021)

The Superkliq is back. Their barrage at the end of Global Wars 2016 caused me to legitimately stop watching ROH. However, I like Adam Cole now so it’s all good. Don Callis joined commentary by the way. The match was the expected exciting multi-man stuff. These guys all work so well in that environment. The Bucks have good chemistry with Jurassic Express but this also gave us a look at Cole/Jungle Boy, which Cole said is a match he wants. They worked through a commercial break, complete with the Bucks planting kisses on Cole to a pop. Speaking of pops, the reaction for Adam Cole was out of this world. After a Luchasaurus hot tag, things broke down into a brawl where the Bucks sent Christian and Jungle Boy off the stage. Luchasaurus was left alone to eat the Panama Sunrise, BTE Trigger, and Last Shot, losing in 14:38. Highly entertaining stuff. [***½]

Chris Jericho (6-1 in 2021) and Jake Hager (2-1 in 2021) vs. The Men of the Year (Ethan Page: 19-3 in 2021, Scorpio Sky: 20-2 in 2021)

It was hard for me to get invested in this. That being said, they managed to have a solid tag. I think Men of the Year are strong heels and Jericho knows what he’s doing but babyface Hager feels super awkward. Surprisingly, he took the heat and Jericho got the hot tag, which makes more sense done the other way. The heels were in stereo submissions as the show moved over to hour number two. They were broken up and Dan Lambert tripped Hager, allowing Sky to beat him with a small package in 11:02. It was fine. [**½]

Post-match, Jericho and Hager tried to beat up Lambert only for various MMA people to come out. I don’t know much about MMA, so excuse me for not knowing many names. Paige VanZant did get to throw rib shots to Jericho, who then ate a sweet looking knee.

The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party (2-0) vs. The Lucha Brothers (12-0 in 2021) and Santana and Ortiz (9-3)

Honestly, one of the things I was most looking forward to on these shows. HFO is a fun group of heels and this babyface quartet is unreal. Given that this had a short 9:43 runtime, I got exactly what I wanted. A wild match with tons of fun spots and moving parts. Things never slowed down at all and there were some truly exciting moments. Also, how funny is it that Santana and Ortiz didn’t help Jericho and Hager at all? Matt Hardy tried getting involved but Orange Cassidy hit the ring and stopped him while also knocking out Jack Evans. The finish saw The Lucha Brothers hit Fear Factor and then Santana and Ortiz get the pin with Street Sweeper. An absolute blast. [***½]

Matt Hardy is pissed at Orange Cassidy and challenged him to a Hair vs. Hair match next week but against Evans, who wasn’t happy about that.

Sammy Guevara hit the stage with Fuego del Sol for the lame cue card gimmick. Miro jumped them and Ricky Starks popping on commentary was hilarious. Sammy fought back but Miro launched Fuego off the stage and through a table.

Andrade had a promo saying he wants to beat PAC with no interference. Man, Andrade is seemingly on TV less in AEW than in WWE.

Anna Jay (12-5) vs. Penelope Ford (13-4 in 2021)

Anna jumped her in the aisle, which makes sense given how this has been built. Once they hit the ring, Ford took over and had help from a distraction by The Bunny. They went back and forth through a commercial break but didn’t totally wow me, which is understandable given that Anna Jay is still apparently at under 30 career matches. She’s impressive for that length of career though. Anyway, a Bunny distraction set up the brass knuckles finish in 6:48. [**¼]

The Bunny and Penelope Ford jumped Anna Jay until Tay Conti ran down to make the save for her best friend. She handled herself well but the numbers game was too much for her. Conti also got knocked out with the knuckles. The rest of the HFO arrived and blocked off the ring until Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander showed up to oppose them. Then came Dark Order, including the ones who were feuding. They sent the heels packing and were reunited for at least one night.

DYNAMITE

· Miro defends the TNT Title against Sammy Guevara

· Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

· The Bunny and Penelope Ford vs. TayJay

· Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy!

RAMPAGE

· Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy – Hair vs. Hair

Lights Out Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki

I popped for Suzuki-Gun attacking random dudes during their entrance. Suzuki got a chair and gave one to Moxley so they could joust with them on the ramp. That set the tone for a while match though some spots worked better than others. For example, Archer chokeslamming Moxley onto ring crew was kind of lame but tying him up and beating him down worked far better. Suzuki even went as far as to bite Moxley. This dire situation led to Kingston coming in to clean house but even that wasn’t enough. However, the big surprise came when Homicide showed up to help his buddy Kingston. I got to see Suzuki and Homicide interact, which was cool. That opened the door for Moxley to hit Archer with Paradigm Shift and then put him in a trash can. Kingston wailed on him with kendo stick shots and covered to get the pin in his hometown after 15:10. A really good main event though a few things didn’t totally work. [***½]