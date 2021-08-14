Pantoja’s AEW Rampage Review 8.13.21  

AEW Rampage

August 13th, 2021 | Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The setup for AEW Rampage isn’t all that different from Dynamite. The four man booth wasn’t very good though. I’d say drop Jericho as he just yelled a lot on commentary.

Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega [c] (20-2) vs. Christian Cage (8-0)

Cool way to start the show. I thought this match had a good old school feel to it at times. Christian wasn’t intimidated by the champion and even taunted him to start. Omega turned the tide with his athleticism and quickness, putting Christian on the defensive. Following a break, Omega started hitting bigger offense like the YOU CAN’T ESCAPE moonsault combo and some V-Triggers. Christian got two on a weak Spear before Omega added some snap dragon suplexes that didn’t look too great either. I started to buy into the finish when Christian hit the frog splash but part of me also knew that it would take a lot to beat Kenny. The champion called out the Young Bucks for help but it backfired when the chair they slid in was used for Christian to nail the Killswitch onto it, winning the title in 15:25. I really liked that. The match itself was very good and the result was awesome. It makes sense as it keeps Kenny strong, gives Christian a huge win, and puts Christian back on top of the company he shined brightest in. [***¾]

Jurassic Express hit the ring to celebrate with Christian, as did Scott D’Amore.

AEW TNT Championship: Miro [c] (12-0) vs. Fuego Del Sol (1-39)

Fuego gets a contract if he wins. He immediately went after Miro, nailing a tornado DDT and firing off offense before the bell. The crowd ate that up and it gave him a fighting chance even if it was underhanded. Once the bell rang, Fuego hit a few more moves for near falls but once he got caught, it was a wrap. Miro threw him around, hit the jumping superkick and won with Game Over in 1:59. Super short but PERFECTLY booked. [**]

After a break, Tony Khan came out and handed Sammy Guevara a contract. Sammy walked down to the ring, said that people loved Fuego, and gave him his official contract. What a feel good moment.

Dynamite next week:

· Young Bucks defend the Tag Titles against Jurassic Express

· Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara

· Chris Jericho vs. MJF

· Darby Allin and Sting against 2.0

Sting and Darby Allin watched from the rafters before a vignette aired of Darby saying he wants to face the best in the world. Next week’s show is from the United Center.

Mark Henry conducted a split-screen interview with Britt Baker and Red Velvet. It was okay.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker [c] (12-1 in 2021) vs. Red Velvet (15-2 in 2021)

I do not like the Pittsburgh Steelers but the towels waving for Britt’s entrance made it feel like a big deal. I liked Velvet going for her finisher almost immediately even if It’s a terrible move, as it showed how much she wanted to win. She has improved but you can tell that there’s still a lot of work to do. Following a commercial break, Baker tried the Lockjaw but her injured hand made it so she couldn’t fully apply it and Velvet got out. The challenger then removed the protective glove to attack it. Reba even got kicked out, putting Velvet in good position but a moonsault couldn’t get it done. Britt busted out a brainbuster nod to Adam Cole before Velvet went for her own Lockjaw. Britt countered and Velvet hammered on the wrist to break it. So, in a dope spot, Baker switched to the other way to do Lockjaw with the good hand, retaining in 10:33. That was a solid match with a really good finish. [***]

After the match, Baker continued to attack Velvet until Kris Statlander made the save, only for Jamie Hayter to show up and put the boots to Statlander. This was an odd angle to run on the first edition of AEW Rampage as it felt rushed and Statlander got booed attacking Britt.