Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix 2025 Night 1 Review  

Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 1

August 2nd, 2025 | Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan

Again, there is just so much wrestling to cover this weekend that there’s no way I don’t fall behind (especially since I’ll be gone for a few hours for a baseball game and some pre-game drinks with my brother-in-law). I’ll start with the first of TWO Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix 2025 shows.

Although I don’t follow Marigold too closely, this is the tournament I’m most looking forward to, especially since the two block format is so much better than trying four.

As is the case in STARDOM, they did a ceremony for all the entrants.

Dream League: CHIAKI [0] vs. Seri Yamaoka [0]

Right off the bat, I’m intrigued because Seri is one of the most promising rookies I’ve seen in a while. She impressed in her first few matches and this tournament will be a good look at what she’s got. CHIAKI is kind of a generic heel, so that’s what she focused on here, talking trash, getting in cheap shots, and things like that. She worked a single leg crab for a bit as well. After she held serve for a bit, Seri rallied and the crowd way into her comeback. The spot where CHIAKI let go of a Torture Rack only for Seri to land on her feet and go right into rolling gutwrench suplexes was dope. She then turned that into a unique pin to win in 8:42. A solid little start to the tournament. CHIAKI isn’t the most captivating of heels but I liked what I saw from Seri here. [**½]

Star League: Kizuna Tanaka [0] vs. Nagisa Nozaki [0]

Kizuna shot out of the gates with some shots but Nagisa kind of shrugged them off with surprising ease. You’d think Nagisa was a member of HATE because she took the fight outside and slammed Kizuna’s head into some of the chairs. I guess she didn’t throw her into them so she’s not HATE. She also did a Curb Stomp out there (the Super Dragon kind) which I wish was more than a random setup move these days. When done right, it can look devastating. Nagisa held serve, with Kizuna getting in hope spots like a fisherman suplex and a few creative flash pins. Nagisa didn’t seem too concerned though and won with a running boot in 5:00. Not much to this one, though it did its job. [**]

Dream League: Kouki Amarei [0] vs. Rea Soto [0]

Kouki was one of the most impressive wrestlers in last year’s tournament and she feels like a future star. Rea is someone I haven’t seen a ton of. Rea immediately went for the leg, dropkicking Kouki’s knee at the opening bell and targeting it with an ankle lock throughout. It was a decent idea but Rea seems like she still needs work as some of what she did came off a bit clunky and awkward. Kouki survived a few submissions and won with an awkward big boot in 5:18. That was basically the same finish as the previous match and Rea weirdly stood there waiting for the boot. That was messy. [*½]

Star League: Chika Goto [0] vs. MIRAI [0]

This is where the show should start picking up. MIRAI is consistently very good and Chika is a popular lower card face. The feeling out process to start saw MIRAI with control as she focused in on the arm. The exchanges there were solid and it felt pretty clear that Chika has improved since last year’s tournament. It helped that the crowd loves her, so any bit of offense or any rallying that she did had the right momentum behind it. I liked the near fall when MIRAI pulled Chika into an inside cradle right after getting hit with the Giant Swing. She immediately pounced and used a second pinning combination to win in 9:21. A good match and the best on the show so far, though it lacked something to take it to the next level. [***]

Star League: Miku Aono [0] vs. Misa Matsui [0]

Between her series with MIRAI and her great showing in last year’s tournament, Miku Aono quickly became one of my favorites in Marigold. I thought were going to get some kind of standoff exchange to start but Miku rocked Misa with a dropkick that sent her outside. Misa responded by using a chair shortly after, which I wasn’t expecting. Misa avoided a kick outside and Miku’s foot hit the ring post, putting the former United National Champion at a disadvantage. I thought Misa did very good work as the heel here, being disrespectful to Miku, talking trash, and slapping her while in the tree of woe. She worked the leg and Miku had to rally, which was all well done. Miku delivered a Pearl River Plunge (I know that’s not the official name but it’s how I first saw the move so I’ve always called it that) for two before Misa countered her next move into a pin, scoring an upset in 12:41. Oh yeah, now we’re cooking. That was standard in terms of format, yet their execution was spot-on, resulting in a very good match. [***½]

Dream League: Maria [0] vs. Mayu Iwatani [0]

It’s wild that Mayu Iwatani isn’t in STARDOM anymore. I get why she made the move but she is who I associated the promotion with. I don’t know anything about Maria but she gives the vibes of a heel who doesn’t give a fuck. She is one half of the tag champs though, while Mayu holds the Super Fly Title. Maria rolled away from a tie-up and taunted lazily on the mat, giving Tetsuya Naito vibes. Lots of stalling from her in the early goings. Once they got going, Maria was moving pretty quickly, so the total opposite of the attitude she throws out there. Her style frustrated Mayu, who had to take a moment to regroup and turn the tide. Maria actually was in control for a bit too much and Mayu beating her with a counter pin in 8:23 felt a bit weak. Still, solid enough match. [**¾]

Star League: Chanyota [0] vs. Mai Sakurai [0]

Mai Sakurai’s rise has been one of the biggest storylines in this company so far. She’s the reigning United National Champion. This placement on the card has me smelling upset though. Chanyota isn’t someone who has stood out from what I’ve seen but this was different. She was on her game and Mai played the savvy veteran who led a match nicely. They went back and forth throughout and you could tell that this was a big performance by Chanyota. She never looked out of place and was more than holding her own against one of the best in the promotion. Mai grounded Chanyota with an STF and seemed frustrated when it didn’t end the match. Chanyota took her best shot and trapped her in a rear naked choke, yet Mai reached the ropes. The drama was ramping up late and when Chanyota hit a lariat, Mai’s kickout barely had anything behind it. Chanyota pounced and scored the upset with a sitout powerbomb in 13:00. A new best match on the show and easily the most impressed I’ve been with Chanyota. [***¾]

Dream League: Utami Hayashishita [0] vs. Victoria Yuzuki [0]

Utami is the top champion and star of the company while Yuzuki has continued to be pretty great after a stellar showing as a rookie in STARDOM. Utami rocking the long hair for tournaments is a nice touch. Yuzuki got off to a good start here, coming out on top of an early exchange and hitting a dive to the outside. Utami wasn’t down for long though, leading to a back and forth bout. In a lot of ways, this was a case of Utami’s power game against Yuzuki’s speed, which is something that typically works. Down the stretch, we got some great exchanges including German Suplexes, superkicks, and lariats. Utami hoisted Yuzuki up for her finisher only for Yuzuki to slip free and pull her into a tight pinning combination for another upset in 11:13. A very good main event though one that sits a bit behind what we got before it. [***½]

Dream League Points Star League Points Victoria Yuzuki 2 (1-0) Chanyota 2 (1-0) Mayu Iwatani 2 (1-0) Misa Matsui 2 (1-0) Kouki Amarei 2 (1-0) MIRAI 2 (1-0) Seri Yamaoka 2 (1-0) Nagisa Nozaki 2 (1-0) Utami Hayashishita 0 (0-1) Mai Sakurai 0 (0-1) Maria 0 (0-1) Miku Aono 0 (0-1) Rea Soto 0 (0-1) Chika Goto 0 (0-1) CHIAKI 0 (0-1) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-1)