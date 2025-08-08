Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix 2025 Night 3 Review  

Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 3

August 3rd, 2025 | Hiroshima Industrial Hall in Hiroshima, Japan | Attendance: 285

I was planning on reviewing STARDOM’s Korakuen show but their streaming service is having ALL sorts of problems right now. Instead, I’m covering the next Dream Star show, which is actually just two tournament matches in the middle of a house show.

Star League: Chanyota [4] vs. Misa Matsui [2]

Chanyota is off to a hot start, including an upset win over Mai Sakurai. Meanwhile, Misa is in her heel era. Like a lot of tournament matches you’ll see, this was a battle of power against speed. That played into the opening exchange before Misa used underhanded tactics like an eye rake to take control. Ah, I love classic heel shit like that. Misa took Chanyota to the mat for a bit, negating the power advantage. When Chanyota rallied, it was with her strength, even going back to the Torture Rack that I’d like to see her use more. Down the stretch, Misa hit a superkick but ran right into a lariat. Misa survived that and when Chanyota went to do more offense, Misa suckered her in and pulled her into a pin, stealing this in 9:27. A good match between two wrestlers who have impressed in this tournament so far. [***]

Dream League: CHIAKI [0] vs. Utami Hayashishita [2]

We’ve got an undercard heel against the top star in the promotion. Given their statuses, it makes total sense that CHIAKI jumped Utami before the bell. That led to some fighting at ringside and throwing Utami into chairs. Why is that such a trope in Japanese wrestling? It’s in SO many matches. CHIAKI was willing to take a countout win but Utami wasn’t staying down that easily. Utami did her best to make CHIAKI look good but her heat segment was severely lacking. CHIAKI tried bringing a chair into play but Utami hit her with a German suplex. Though CHIAKI still got to use it, it never felt like she was a true threat. CHIAKI’s only real chance came after an eye rake and rollup. Utami won with her finisher in 7:27. This was decent enough for what it was. [**½]

Dream League Points Star League Points Victoria Yuzuki 4 (2-0) Misa Matsui 4 (2-1) Seri Yamaoka 4 (2-0) Chanyota 4 (2-1) Kouki Amarei 4 (2-0) MIRAI 3 (1-0-1) Utami Hayashishita 4 (2-1) Nagisa Nozaki 2 (1-1) Mayu Iwatani 2 (1-1) Mai Sakurai 2 (1-1) Maria 2 (1-1) Chika Goto 2 (1-1) Rea Soto 0 (0-2) Miku Aono 1 (0-0-1) CHIAKI 0 (0-3) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-2)