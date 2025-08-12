Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix 2025 Night 5 Review  

Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 5

August 10th, 2025 | Sendai PIT in Sendai, Miyagi

After a couple of shows featuring just two matches each, we’re back with four on night five. Two from each league as things are starting to take shape.

Star League: Chanyota [4] vs. Nagisa Nozaki [2]

Chanyota is off to a strong start while Nagisa has been impressive in two bouts as a villain. Nagisa was just that at the opening bell, pouncing on Chanyota and taking things outside where brawling was to her advantage. From there, Nagisa slowed the pace with a chinlock and held serve until she ran right into a body slam. Chanyota’s offense came from her showing off her power advantage. She carried Nagisa with a Torture Rack and applied a crossface soon after for her biggest spots. They might’ve flubbed the finish but I actually ended up liking it. Nagisa countered a suplex into what looked like a guillotine choke. Chanyota fought to try and lift her back on, only for Nagisa to switch behind her and win via Rear Naked Choke in 9:44. Solid enough opener. [**½]

Star League: Mai Sakurai [4] vs. Misa Matsui [4]

I’m pretty excited for this. Mai Sakurai has been great in Marigold, while Misa Matsui has impressed so far in this tournament with her heel work. A win for Misa would be huge given Mai is the United National Champion. Misa was showing off those heel antics quickly, viciously tossing Mai into the chairs at ringside and pouring a water bottle over her head. She also made sure to laugh after doing it. Mai turned the tide with a big boot that sent Misa to the outside. Something happened out there but the single camera setup meant I couldn’t really tell what it was. Still, it was mostly Misa holding serve. Down the stretch, they started to trade stuff and just when it was taking off, Misa turned a pin over and got a three count at the 11:50 mark. I liked this and would like a title match between them down the line, which I feel could be even better. [***¼]

Dream League: Mayu Iwatani [2] vs. Rea Soto [0]

Rea is very much a work in progress but if anyone can bring out the best in her, it’s Mayu Iwatani. Rea jumped Mayu with a dropkick right after she threw her pre-match baseball into the crowd. She then laid into her with a belt until Mayu managed to fight back a bit. Rea did some leg work to try and keep Mayu grounded. One submission focused on the calf looked particularly brutal. I need to see more of that. Mayu sold the leg well while making her comeback and Rea responded by going to an ankle lock again. Mayu weathered that and won with a pretty German suplex in 7:28. Like I said, Mayu got the best out of Rea so far. [***]

Dream League: Seri Yamaoka [4] vs. Victoria Yuzuki [4]

This feels like a legitimate look at the future of Marigold. Yuzuki is 20 and Seri is 18, with both having impressive starts to their careers. Seri played to her strengths by taking this to the mat. Meanwhile, Yuzuki was able to get something going by utilizing her quickness. There was a combo of kicks that Yuzuki threw that I really liked. They came off so well and Seri bumped perfectly for them. Meanwhile, Seri was there to throw some stiff looking shots that stopped Yuzuki in her tracks. It made for compelling back and forth action. The crowd was into the final few minutes, with the drama high as it wasn’t clear who would keep their perfect start to the tournament intact. Seri’s rolling gutwrench suplexes is one of my favorite spots in wrestling today. When that didn’t work, she went for more rolling offense, only for Yuzuki to roll her into a pinning combination to take this in 14:06. Hell yeah, that was a lot of fun and showcased two of the best young talents around. Really good stuff. [***¾]

Dream League Points Star League Points Victoria Yuzuki 6 (3-0) Misa Matsui 6 (3-1) Seri Yamaoka 4 (2-1) Nagisa Nozaki 4 (2-1) Utami Hayashishita 4 (2-1) Mai Sakurai 4 (2-2) Mayu Iwatani 4 (2-1) Chanyota 4 (2-2) Maria 2 (1-1) MIRAI 3 (1-0-1) Kouki Amarei 2 (1-2) Chika Goto 2 (1-2) CHIAKI 2 (1-3) Miku Aono 1 (0-1-1) Rea Soto 0 (0-3) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-2)