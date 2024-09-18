Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 3 Review  

Marigold Dream Star GP Night 3

September 14th, 2024 | Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 284

STAR League: CHIAKI [0] vs. Sareee [2]

The top champion against someone who is 0-2 so far. Doesn’t sound great for CHIAKI. Honestly, this was mostly kind of a squash. CHIAKI certainly got in her offense as you don’t really get total squashes in these tournaments but it was clear that she was way below the level of Sareee. The champion kicked her ass and CHIAKI resorted to underhanded tactics like biting the hand. Sareee even challenged her to fire back her best chops but again, she was simply no match for the top champion. Sareee put her down with a diving double stomp after 6:57. Just competitive enough to be a fun little opener. [**½]

DREAM League: Kouki Amarei [2] vs. Victoria Yuzuki [1]

Yuzuki fell on her ass flipping into the ring during her entrance. This is a case of two women who are still young and have bright futures lined up but they also aren’t so green that the match should be lame. Indeed, they went out there and had a solid back and forth outing. Kouki keeps getting better and I have to commend Yuzuki for throwing herself into her bumps. She made sure that every Kouki big boot looked like it was on the verge of killing her. Though they came across as evenly matched, Kouki held serve, likely due to her power advantage. Yuzuki fought valiantly but Kouki was just a step ahead and beat her with a spinning splash off the top in 10:33. Like I said earlier, this was pretty good back and forth action. Both are better against more experienced opponents but this is a good sign for them. [***]

DREAM League: Nagisa Nozaki [2] vs. NØRI [5]

There’s no doubt that NØRI has been one of the MVPs of this young tournament. The early stages of this were kind of bland as it got off to a slow start and some of the bits where Nagisa was in control didn’t totally click. Outside of those things though, this was really good. I think NØRI brings a lot of fire and fun to her matches. Even when she works the leg, which can often be a huge swing and a miss, she makes it work as she did here. This match got better as it progressed, with them trading kicks and Nagisa throwing in some taunting and shit talking. It added another layer and made this feel less like a typical exhibition. As this passed 10 minutes, it really got going. In the end, NØRI delivered a fisherman suplex for two just as time expired at the 15:00 mark. One of the better tournament bouts so far as both ladies continue to impress. [***½]

STAR League: Kizuna Tanaka [0] vs. Nanae Takahashi [2]

Just by looking at the people involved, it should’ve been clear what kind of match this would be. This is Nanae’s bread and butter, the good old Passion Injection. It’s not actually called that in this case but the same concept applied. The young woman gets beat up pretty consistently throughout by the bully veteran and gets more over because of it. I’ve said it before but it’s a formula that I’ve always liked and one that we see often in wrestling. Here, Kizuna had to fight from beneath, sell the beating, and make a rally that was somewhat believable. That’s all you can ask for from someone like Kizuna, who is still very new to this thing at just 19 years of age. Watching young Kizuna trade slaps with Nanae was impressive for someone so new to the business. Of course, she wasn’t about to win. Nanae beat her with a fisherman buster in 9:56. Good stuff here. [***¼]

STAR League: Bozilla [6] vs. Mai Sakurai [2]

This is exactly what you want from a main event in a tournament like this on paper. One wrestler who has been an unstoppable, domain force, and another who is on a roll and really getting the crowd behind them. Bozilla attacked before the bell and battered Mai around at ringside, giving her even more of an upper hand. Mai had to fight from beneath like Kizuna in the previous match but I liked the twist she had on stuff. She knows how to do little things and how to incorporate her personality into these things so it doesn’t feel like something generic. She survived powerbombs and whatever Bozilla threw at her and responded with her own spin on things. That included the finish, which saw her throw water in Bozilla’s face and take her to the entrance. While there, she tied her up in the Paradise Lock and beat the count, winning via countout in 11:38. Another good match and a big win for Mai, even if a countout finish in the main event is an odd choice. [***¼]

DREAM LEAGUE POINTS STAR LEAGUE POINTS NØRI 6 (2-0-2) Bozilla 6 (3-1) Utami Hayashishita 4 (2-1) Sareee 4 (2-0) Kouki Amarei 4 (2-1) Miku Aono 4 (2-1) MIRAI 3 (1-0-1) Mai Sakurai 4 (2-1) Natsumi Showzuki 3 (1-1-1) Nanae Takahashi 4 (2-1) Nagisa Nozaki 3 (1-0-1) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-2) Victoria Yuzuki 1 (0-2-1) CHIAKI 0 (0-3) Chika Goto 0 (0-2) Misa Matsui 0 (0-3)