Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 5 Review  

Marigold Dream Star GP Night 5

September 20th, 2024 | Sendai PIT in Sendai, Miyagi | Attendance: 203

NOTE: For anyone following all of my reviews, my WrestleMania Series is still ongoing. It’s something I’m doing in my free time though so reviews from 2024 (like this one) take precedence. Also, I’m up to the Manias that are like, 7 hours long so it takes a while.

We’ve got a pretty small crowd for the next night of this tournament that has exceeded expectations. Gotta do my best to keep up as there’s an event from 9/20, one from 9/21, and one from 9/23 to catch up on.

DREAM League: Chika Goto [0] vs. Nagisa Nozaki [3]

Chika feels like one of those people who is likely to go winless while putting in solid efforts. That was the case with this match as she did her best but was running into trouble with Nagisa, a wily veteran who was doing all the heel stuff to mess with her. Nagisa also didn’t seem to take her opponent too seriously, shrugging off some of her offensive attempts. Of course, Chika fought hard and gave it back to Nagisa, forcing her to take her like a true threat and attempting to choke her out several times. Alas, Nagisa put her down with a running kick in 8:06. That was largely fine but not exactly a great performance by either lady. [**¼]

STAR League: Kizuna Tanaka [0] vs. Miku Aono [5]

Kizuna is kind of in the same boat as Chika (and maybe Misa Matsui) while Miku Aono is the holder of the promotion’s second most important title. So yeah, you kind of knew the result of this one as soon as it started. Of course, it’s all about execution and they did well enough here. Kizuna was fighting hard and doing her best to show that she could hang with Miku but Miku always remained at least a step ahead. The spot where they traded forearms saw Kizuna give Miku her best shot. Kizuna made for a good underdog while Miku is the kind of upper-tier face who can give her a lot and not lose much herself. Kizuna came close on a pinning combination before losing to a double underhook driver of sorts in 9:02. That was some good pro wrestling. Nothing more, nothing less. [***]

STAR League: CHIAKI [2] vs. Nanae Takahashi [6]

What we have here is CHIAKI, who has established herself as an undercard heel, against the often dominant Nanae. CHIAKI opened by jumping Nanae during her entrance, sparking a brawl around the ring and to the back. Nanae turned the tide by the time they got to the ring though and from there we had a pretty generic match. Nanae held serve until CHIAKI utilized a ref bump and a chair shot to turn the tide again. It was all fine but as is the case with most of what CHIAKI does, it was just base level heel stuff. Nanae rallied and beat her with what looked like a modified Exploder in 6:25. I wasn’t really feeling that. [**]

STAR League: Misa Matsui [0] vs. Sareee [5]

This show needs a shot in the arm to pump up the quality and here’s Sareee to possibly do just that. I respect the winless Misa charging out of the gates with a dropkick. Homegirl knows how badly she needs a victory. Sareee isn’t easily taken down though as she was able to get going almost instantly, setting up another case of an overmatched underdog against a top star. It’s the kind of thing I feel Marigold does a lot but it is something I really like. Sareee is really clicking in 2024, having a stellar year and even making matches like this stand out. She bumped well for Misa, who used her speed to try and get something going. Misa got some near falls on pinning combinations but never truly threatened. Sareee won with a brutal looking Rings of Saturn in 9:16. The best match of the night but still nothing I’d say you have to go out of your way to see. [***¼]

DREAM League: Natsumi Showzuki [3] vs. Utami Hayashishita [4]

After her loss on the previous show, the idea is that the 2-2 Utami has been disappointing and that she needs to step up. Natsumi is the Flyweight Champion but this tournament hasn’t been her best work. Natsumi did use her speed to try and combat the fact that Utami is the big star who hits hard and can dominate at times. A few spots at the beginning were clunky but it got better as it went on. In a lot of ways, what they did felt like a teaser of what they could eventually go on to do. Utami started in with bigger moves like an Air Raid Crash but then Natsumi countered her with flash pins, which kind of details exactly how this match was laid out. The finish was pretty cool as Utami hoisted Natsumi up for a Torture Rack only to turn it into a German Suplex at the 9:18 mark. I thought this was good but it does feel like they have something much better in them in the future. [***]

DREAM League: Kouki Amarei [4] vs. MIRAI [5]

MIRAI is fresh off a big win over Utami while Kouki is on an impressive run so far in the tournament and looking like a future star. Interestingly, MIRAI rejected a handshake offer before the bell. Kouki seemed to take this as a reason to step up even further, ready to go right at her opponent. She stood, 10 toes in the ground, and traded chops with MIRAI, who is one of the hardest strikers on the roster. The fight spilled to the stage where they continued to wage war and some of the big boots that Kouki threw were knocking MIRAI silly. They spent very little time in the ring for a while as they just kept up the intense action around the ring. They both beat the countout and started going at it in the ring where MIRAI wore her down, only for Kouki to return the favor. It was a bit of “anything you can do, I can do better.” In the end, Kouki escaped an airplane spin, hit a back suplex, and fired off two big boots to score the upset in 12:03. One of my favorite matches of the tournament and a true breakout performance for Kouki. [****]

DREAM LEAGUE POINTS STAR LEAGUE POINTS NØRI 8 (3-0-2) Nanae Takahashi 8 (4-1) Kouki Amarei 6 (3-1) Sareee 7 (3-0-1)) Utami Hayashishita 6 (3-2) Miku Aono 7 (3-1-1) MIRAI 5 (2-1-1) Mai Sakurai 6 (3-1) Nagisa Nozaki 5 (2-1-1) Bozilla 6 (3-2) Natsumi Showzuki 3 (1-3-1) Chiaki 2 (1-3) Victoria Yuzuki 3 (1-2-1) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-4) Chika Goto 0 (0-5) Misa Matsui 0 (0-5)