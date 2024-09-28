Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 7 Review  

Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 7

September 23rd, 2024 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 785

NOTE: For anyone following all of my reviews, my WrestleMania Series is still ongoing. It’s something I’m doing in my free time though so reviews from 2024 (like this one) take precedence. Also, I’m up to the Manias that are like, 7 hours long so it takes a while.

It’s already the penultimate night of the Dream Star Grand Prix! Let’s see how this sets up the final night of competition.

STAR League: Kizuna Tanaka [0] vs. Misa Matsui [0]

Somebody is leaving here with at least a point. Both have impressed in their short runs though I’d give an edge to Kizuna in terms of performance. The idea here was simple as it was two women who have been trying to prove themselves fighting hard to try and get that all-important first victory. It was either lady’s best chance at one. They both showed a ton of fire in this back-and-forth affair and the crowd was way more into it than you might expect. Misa really got going with a missile dropkick and then won with a sitout Fisherman Buster-style move at the 6:09 mark. Exactly what it needed to be. Kept short, filled with energy, and it felt like two wrestlers desperate for a win. [***]

STAR League: Bozilla [6] vs. CHIAKI [2]

Bozilla was scorching to start the tournament but has hit a bit of a wall while CHIAKI has been running around the undercard with her cheap heel tactics. Bozilla kind of didn’t take her seriously. And while this wasn’t the most technically sound or anything like that, it worked from a story perspective as CHIAKI did whatever she could to overcome the monster. I liked that it wasn’t in some valiant way either. She was ready to cheat and do whatever cheap tricks she needed to win. That included using chairs and a ref bump. Her antics kind of just angered Bozilla though, who beat her with a sitout powerbomb in 5:46. Solid enough. [**¼]

STAR League: Nanae Takahashi [8] vs. Sareee [9]

This is a big one, especially in the middle of the card. The top of the block is up for grabs and it’s the top champion against the veteran who somewhat runs things around here. Nanae ran her over at the opening bell and they went right at each other from that point on. They took things outside, sat in chairs across from each other, and proceeded to trade slaps. It was that kind of match and it was all the better for it. Nanae is always out to bring passion out of her opponents but Sareee isn’t someone who lacks that in the first place. She could match Nanae in whatever was dished out. When they were done with strikes, they moved on to submissions and though I like technical wrestling, I do feel this section of the match was lesser than the rest. They managed to keep up the intensity though. I will say, some of Sareee’s selling was inconsistent. Nanae worked her legs and then she used those legs to block a Nanae splash, so they really should’ve been hurting yet she was pretty fine when she had to make a late rally. The closing stretch was electric and they both hit their finishers late yet time expired at 15:00 before they could truly capitalize. The match of the tournament to this point and the rematch it likely sets up could be great. [****¼]

DREAM League: Nagisa Nozaki [5] vs. Victoria Yuzuki [3]

Kind of a comedown after that previous match, making the order of the card pretty unusual and unexpected. There has been a formula for the best Yuzuki matches and they utilized it here again. An experienced wrestler kicks her ass and bullies her while she fights valiantly and stands up to them. Nagisa talked trash and wore her down throughout which worked because Yuzuki is very good at taking a beating. Yuzuki always brings fire to her comebacks and incorporates lucha-style offense which is a nice change of pace. She’s also good at busting out flash pins and nearly stole this with a few of them that the crowd bit on. Alas, Nagisa beat her with a running kick in 9:21. An underwhelming finish to an otherwise good match. Nagisa remains in contention for the block. [***]

DREAM League: Natsumi Showzuki [3] vs. MIRAI [7]

Speaking of people contending for the block, MIRAI is on that list. Our Super Fly Champion hasn’t had the best tournament in terms of her win/loss record. Natsumi had no chance to win the block but a victory over MIRAI is a big deal so she came out firing. The gist of this match was seeing Natsumi’s high-speed style against MIRAI’s ability to hit hard. It’s something that worked in MIRAI matches in STARDOM and did the same here. It helps that MIRAI can work a quick style too. Natsumi put the focus on MIRAI’s arm after a bit, looking to hamper her ability to deliver her strikes. MIRAI did well to do things like switch hands and still sold the damage even after hitting things like vicious uranage slams. My biggest gripe with the match came right at the end. Natsumi pulled MIRAI into a creative pinning combination to win in 8:04 but the pin itself was set up so slowly. It looked awkward. That said, this was very good all around. [***¼]

DREAM League: Chika Goto [0] vs. Kouki Amarei [8]

MIRAI’s loss opens the door for a few girls to pull away, including Kouki, who beat her a few shows ago. Standing in her way is the winless Chika Goto, who has been her tag team partner recently. Both girls went right at it and it felt like they were trying to steal the show. It wasn’t quite there but the effort was clear. Kouki feels like a star in a way that you can’t teach and it made everything they did more engaging. Their knowledge of each other was clear and as good as Kouki is, the crowd seemed to rally behind Chika and root for the upset. Both ladies picked up close calls down the stretch and I loved that you could feel the desperation whenever Chika got close. She sold this like the win meant so much to her. Kouki hit her back suplex but did a lazy cover and Chika rolled her over to win in 9:40. Another good match in a sea of them tonight. [***]

STAR League: Mai Sakurai [8] vs. Miku Aono [7]

Another big match given Mai’s recent hot streak and Miku’s status as the #2 champion. They opened with some technical wrestling as they looked to feel each other. It was good stuff and felt like it mattered rather than just being two people killing time. I always appreciate that. Things quickly progressed to brawling as they started trading strikes and headed outside for the devious “throw each other into chairs” spot. It really is the Joshi answer to the old Gedo trope of throwing someone into the guardrail. While they fought through the chairs, the level of intensity grew and we even got Mai smashing Miku’s head into the wall and throwing her down the stairs. Things stayed brutal back in the ring as they hit the 10-minute mark. Commentary started mentioning the possibility of the draw, which kind of telegraphed the ending. When Miku wore down Mai’s leg with a half crab, you just knew Mai was going to respond with her STF and that’s just what happened. After those submissions didn’t work, they went for bigger moves and traded flash pins just as time expired at 15:00. Very good stuff that kept mixing things up. [***¾]

DREAM League: NØRI [8] vs. Utami Hayashishita [6]

Oh, this is a big one. NØRI has been the top breakout star of the tournament and Utami is the ace. They played into that here as NØRI went with what has worked for her so far (her impressive array of kicks) and Utami did what she does best, which is allow her opponent to look strong. She’s a very giving major star. Utami gave so much to NØRI and made sure she looked like someone who belongs in these kinds of main events. Of course, when it was time for Utami to get going, she delivered all of her signature moves. And it all built to the epic conclusion that she’s known for. There wasn’t the huge back-and-forth closing stretch you often get in these matches though NØRI got in some flash pins and big kicks that gave her a shot. Utami fired off some lariats and won with the BT Bomb in 10:03. A hell of a main event that goes a long way toward establishing a star and furthering Utami’s place at the ace. [***¾]

DREAM LEAGUE POINTS STAR LEAGUE POINTS NØRI 8 (3-1-2) Sareee 10 (4-0-2) Kouki Amarei 8 (4-1) Nanae Takahashi 9 (4-1-1) Utami Hayashishita 8 (4-2) Mai Sakurai 9 (4-1-1) MIRAI 7 (3-2-1) Miku Aono 8 (3-1-2) Nagisa Nozaki 7 (3-2-1) Bozilla 8 (4-2) Natsumi Showzuki 5 (2-3-1) Chiaki 2 (1-5) Victoria Yuzuki 3 (1-4-1) Misa Matsui 2 (1-5) Chika Goto 2 (1-5) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-6)