Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7

September 30th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan



Good old four match A Block cards baby!

A Block: Tanga Loa [2] vs. Tomohiro Ishii [2]

First time meeting here. Like Tanahashi yesterday, if anyone can pull a miracle of a good match out of Tanga Loa, it’s Ishii. They did some brawling on the outside and thankfully managed to avoid the typical shenanigans that drags down G.O.D. and House of Torture matches. Instead, this felt like Tanga doing his best to step up against the tough Ishii. Once back inside, they had some interesting segments like fighting over a simple suplex. It was the kind of thing that oddly worked in this match. Tanga started working a crossface submission but you just knew Ishii wasn’t going to tap out. He nearly took the victory with a diving headbutt. Ishii survived and they went into a surprisingly solid back and forth exchange in the closing minutes. Ishii escaped Apeshit and won with the Brainbuster after 16:18. Ishii has done the impossible. I enjoyed a Tanga singles match and it’s one that went over 15 minutes. [***]

A Block: The Great-O-Khan [8] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [6]

Another first time matchup! Two undefeated guys and it’s an interesting styles clash. Despite their size difference, O-Khan was able to try and take Sabre Jr. down to the mat. It was a pretty interesting way to see them go at it. Sabre again demanded he get hit harder by his larger opponent only for it to backfire when he ate a Mongolian Chop. The man has legitimate hubris and it often costs him. O-Khan continued to surprise with a variety of submissions, including an ankle lock. Sabre Jr. seemed taken aback by all of this. He righted the ship and grounded O-Khan, transitioning from submission to submission before getting a tap out with a mounted armbar in 15:26. That was better than expected and a quality wrestling bout. Sabre Jr. feels unstoppable but it’s New Japan so he might go 0-5 the rest of the way. [***½]

A Block: Kota Ibushi [4] vs. Toru Yano [6]

They’ve had four meetings, three in the G1. Ibushi won in the G1 23 (**¼) and the New Japan Cup 2015 (**½), while Yano took the matches in the G1 25 (NR) and the G1 28 (***). Yano went right into trying his usual tricks but added putting his bag over Ibushi’s head and going for rollups. Ibushi kicked out a bunch and hit a plancha before turning another rollup into the Kamigoye, winning in 4:03. THE SHORT AND SWEET YANO MATCHES ARE BACK BABY! [**]

A Block: KENTA [6] vs. Shingo Takagi [4]

The 2021 New Japan Cup was the only prior meeting between these two (****). It’s like NOAH vs. Dragon Gate. We get classic jerk KENTA in this case and he put his focus on the arm after kicking it into the guardrail. That was smart since it help set up his submission and took away some of Shingo’s power game. That became something of the story as KENTA would apply things like the Fujiwara Armbar and then get the benefit of Shingo not being able to gain true momentum due to his arm. It’s such a simple concept for a match, yet it works almost every time, especially when done by guys like this. Of course, the champion couldn’t stay down for long and he delivered some big enough offense to nearly put down KENTA. We got a ref bump and some Pillmanizing of the arm and despite that, Shingo still hit Last of the Dragon to win after 23:56. A really good match that told a great story and set the tone for Shingo having a weakness going forward. [***¾]

A BLOCK POINTS B BLOCK POINTS Zack Sabre Jr. 8 (4-0) Kazuchika Okada 6 (3-0) The Great O-Khan 8 (4-1) Jeff Cobb 6 (3-0) Shingo Takagi 6 (3-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi 4 (2-1) Toru Yano 6 (3-2) SANADA 4 (2-1) KENTA 6 (3-2) EVIL 4 (2-1) Kkota Ibushi 6 (3-2) Taichi 4 (2-1) Tomohiro Ishii 4 (2-3) Tama Tonga 2 (1-2) Yujiro Takahashi 4 (2-3) Hirooki Goto 0 (0-3) Tanga Loa 2 (1-4) Chase Owens 0 (0-3) Tetsuya Naito 0 (0-9) YOSHI-HASHI 0 (0-3)