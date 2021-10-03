Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 9 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 9

October 3rd, 2021 | Aichi Prefectual Gymnasium in Nagoya, Aichi | Attendance: 2,483



We’ve got a pretty big crowd for this year’s standards. Despite a weak ass undercard, the two headliners today should be stellar.

A Block: The Great-O-Khan [8] vs. KENTA [6]

A first time ever meeting here. There was some promo stuff before the match that I ultimately missed while preparing something for dinner later. We got some early stalling as well before KENTA hid under the ring and snuck out to jump O-Khan. I still like O-Khan using the Mongolian Chops he won from Tenzan. He also did some odd stuff like a shrieking variation to the lower back and simply sitting on KENTA in the corner. Kinky. They moved into trading strikes and O-Khan held his own against a guy who is well known for that stuff. There were some more oddities like the usage of O-Khan’s hat and KENTA grabbing a baseball bat of all things. Who does he think he is, Sting? It led to O-Khan getting rolled up in 19:39. That was way too long for what this was. It kind of lacked direction and now it seems like O-Khan might be this year’s “hot start into a rut” guy. [**½]

A Block: Tanga Loa [2] vs. Yujiro Takahashi [4]

Another first time meeting, though this is easily the weakest match of the tourney on paper. On the bright side though, PIETER. The Bullet Club buddies all did a too sweet and seemed prepped for a respectable contest. I had basement level expectations for this. There’s not much to say about the match itself as they kept it mostly shenanigans free but also didn’t do anything all that impressive. They basically just had a decent at best back and forth match with neither guy standing out or having clear control. Yujiro survived a spear and sitout powerbomb but fell to Ape Shit in 12:36. I didn’t loathe that, which is an accomplishment. [**]

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii [4] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [8]

I love this pairing. Ishii won the G1 Special in USA (****½), Sabre Jr. took the G1 27 outing (***¾), Ishii beat him at RevPro WrestleCon (****¼), Sabre won in the G1 28 (****), and Sabre won at Wrestle Kingdom 13 (****¼). As usual, Sabre Jr. found a body part and targeted it, focusing on Ishii’s padded elbow. Commentary said this basically made Ishii’s shots come from a dead arm. Even his chops caused Sabre Jr. to wince but laugh a bit as they didn’t have the expected bite. Since they know each other so well, Ishii was prepared for Sabre goading him into a shot for a submission as he managed to break free and get back on offense. Ishii snapped off stuff like a German Suplex as best he could with the damaged arm. Watching Ishii fight through the arm injury was pretty great and for the first time this tournament, Sabre Jr.’s hubris got the best of him. He constantly seemed to think he had everything in hand but Ishii had his number. Ishii’s arm was in major trouble so he removed the pad, hit a lariat, and won with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster after a fantastic 18:40. Not their best but another great entry into their series. [****]

A Block: Kota Ibushi [6] vs. Shingo Takagi [6]

Shingo beat Ibushi in their only prior meeting, which came in last year’s G1 and was spectacular (****½). They were tentative at the start but in a way that felt like they were trying not to make the first mistake and not just time killing. It really picked up a couple of minutes later when they got into a slap exchange that was intense as hell. Ibushi looked like a man possessed. From there they began throwing bigger offensive moves out like suplexes and dragon screws. They also had a kick exchange that nearly rivaled the slap one from earlier. Made In Japan and the Golden Star Powerbomb were both not enough to keep the other man down as they hit the 20 minute mark, making this a long outing for Ota following his illness earlier this year. Even Kamigoye saw Shingo kick out of it. I feel like not many people have but I could just be forgetting because I’m numb to a lot of NJPW. Shingo blocked a second and went for Last of the Dragon but Ibushi snapped off a poison rana. He added a knee and two more Kamigoye strikes to win after 23:57. A tremendous main event that was just shy of their outing last year. [****¼]

A BLOCK POINTS B BLOCK POINTS Zack Sabre Jr. 8 (4-1) Kazuchika Okada 8 (4-0) KENTA 8 (4-2) Jeff Cobb 8 (4-0) Kota Ibushi 8 (4-2) Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-1) The Great-O-Khan 8 (4-2) EVIL 6 (3-1) Shingo Takagi 6 (3-2) SANADA 4 (2-2) Toru Yano 6 (3-2) Taichi 4 (2-2) Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-3) YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-3) Tanga Loa 4 (2-4) Tama Tonga 2 (1-3) Yujiro Takahashi 4 (2-4) Chase Owens 0 (0-4) Tetsuya Naito 0 (0-9) Hirooki Goto 0 (0-4)