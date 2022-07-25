Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Five Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Five

July 24th, 2022 | Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan

Though far from great, night four was a step up after a dismal night three so I’m more optimistic here.

D Block: El Phantasmo [0] vs. Yujiro Takahashi [2]

Yujiro is 1-0 and I give PIETER all the credit for it. Yujiro, being the Tokyo Pimp, offered up PIETER for an evening if ELP took the loss. How has Yujiro never offered this to anyone before? Given his G1 record, it must be the better option. ELP accepted and laid down but of course, he attempted a rollup out of it and we got a real match. Unfortunately, that’s not the most exciting of prospects. Yujiro nearly got a countout victory and ELP made sure to stop every little while and flirt with PIETER. I can’t blame him. Yujiro slowed the pace inside which isn’t interesting but makes sense given the styles of the two men involved. For some absurd reason, they decided this match needed to go over 15 minutes. That is what we call a bad decision. Despite Yujiro’s best efforts, ELP kept kicking out, even after taking a low blow. SHO got involved late and I’m just like, why? They’re both Bullet Club guys. Why choose one to cheat for over the other? ELP pulled an Eddie Guerrero with the wrench SHO tossed into the ring. He then hit a low blow and won with Thunder Kiss in 15:39. After the match, ELP left with PIETER. I didn’t like a lot of this but it wasn’t putrid. Had it been 10 minutes and didn’t have that shit finish, it could’ve been solid. [**]

B Block: SANADA [0] vs. Taichi [2]

SANADA holds a 2-1 edge in history with them meeting in the 2020 New Japan Cup (**¾), Summer Struggle in Osaka last year (***¼), and the G1 31 (***). Their biggest problem has been matches that drag on longer than they need to. Here, they kept things more concise and had some really good exchanges. I always appreciate that Taichi is one of the guys in New Japan who injects personality into his matches. It’s not just wrestling for the sake of it. You get a sense of who he is. SANADA isn’t that guy, so putting them together works well enough. About halfway through this, Taichi ripped off his pants and this kind of got taken to the next level. A lot of Taichi’s work focused on the midsection, so getting his knees up on a moonsault meant even more. SANADA is such a dummy for that Skull End/moonsault gimmick. It’s hilariously stupid. I loved Taichi going after SANADA’s recently injured eye whenever he found himself in trouble. In his own sense of desperation, SANADA snatched victory with an O’Connor roll from out of nowhere after 16:09. Hey, I really liked that. Taichi has really gone from a guy I couldn’t stand watching to someone I look forward to. SANADA exists. Surprisingly, we got a fist bump after the bell. [***½]

A Block: Bad Luck Fale [2] vs. Jeff Cobb [0]

We’ve got a first time ever HOSS FIGHT. It seems like we’re officially past the days of Fale being able to deliver a surprisingly good match. People point to his stuff with Tanahashi or Okada, which I get but he also had a banger in the G1 24 with Honma and would have a good outing here or there. This wasn’t terrible but it also wasn’t very good. The highlight was Fale standing on Cobb’s back like he was surfing. They did some trading of hoss offense that never really clicked or got interesting but I popped for the finish as Cobb hit Tour of the Island at the 7:13 mark. I was going to go under two stars but that ending bumped it up. [**]

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi [0] vs. Tetsuya Naito [0]

LONG history here. Naito holds an 8-7-1 edge. I still say that these two had a better trilogy in 2017 than the more-hyped one between Okada and Omega. Of the matches between them that I reviewed, this is how they line up: Destruction 2011 (****), G1 23 Finals (**¾), G1 25 (****), King of Pro Wrestling 2015 (***¾), Wrestle Kingdom 11 (****½), Dominion 2017 (****), the G1 27 (****½), and G1 30 (****½). Considering the short tournament format, a loss here would seriously set one of them back. Their early exchanges were typical of what we’ve come to know from them, not overdoing things and having a feeling out process. Tanahashi even stole the Tranquilo pose, another staple of their history. Once they picked up the pace it was again a lot of good stuff but nothing that really wowed me. If feels like this never really got into the next gear or felt like their best work. We got them hitting the basic stuff like Gloria and dragon screws while telling a story of how well they know each other. Near the end, Naito avoided High Fly Flow and tried to steal it with a jackknife pin but Tanahashi kicked out. Naito then went for Destino only to get pulled into an inside cradle to lose after 22:22. A very good main event but again, not a mark on what we’ve seen from them in the past. [***½]