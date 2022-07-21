Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Three Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Three

July 20th, 2022 | Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Miyagi | Attendance:

We’re back with night three of the G1 but hell, this has to be one of the weakest G1 cards ever on paper.

D Block: David Finlay [0] vs. Yujiro Takahashi [0]

PIETER! Look, if there’s there every match, you have Yujiro go unbeaten and win his block. Do it, Gedo. It’s good to have Finlay in the G1 as he has been a consistently strong undercard guy for the company in recent years, even more than the likes of Chase Owens. He was clearly the guy bringing the offense here, hitting things like a Blue Thunder Bomb and a plancha to the outside. It’s his showcase of sorts since Yujiro isn’t here to do much. He’ll cheat here or there and steal a win or two. It seemed like Yujiro couldn’t get anything going, even having his Fisherman Buster attempt turned into a sunset flip bomb. SHO hit the ring because the House of Torture has to be a thing. He distracted Finlay and allowed for a turn of the tables. SHO used Yujiro’s pimp cane down the stretch and his wrench to allow Yujiro to win with Big Juice at the 12:59 mark. It was inoffensive until that overdone SHO stuff. It wasn’t even like, a quick bit of interference. It was drawn out and bad. [*½]

B Block: Chase Owens [0] vs. Tama Tonga [0]

Tama beat Chase in last year’s G1 (***). There’s also some mild intrigue given the Bullet Club issues, if you care about that kind of thing. Even though I don’t care about it, I wish this was more heated. It felt goofy at points, like Tama chasing Owens (heh) around the ring a bunch. I did like Chase hoping for a countout win to avoid what’s coming to him. Again, I must say that I like Tama Tonga more as the fiery babyface than the Bullet Club heel (so of course he dropped the NEVER Title to Karl Anderson of all people). He had that again here though the match never really clicked into interesting territory. I liked how Jado can now cut off interference instead of causing it like when he moved the floor mats back into place to protect Tama. It’s a small twist that is appreciated. We got the expected closing stretch that isn’t needed for lower card matches like this. It’s part of what makes the G1 feel so same-y. Here it was centered around the exposed turnbuckle. Tama got sent into it before returning the favor and then won with the Gun Stun in 13:18. It was largely fine. [**¼]

A Block: Bad Luck Fale [0] vs. Lance Archer [0]

These two split past meetings in the 2018 New Japan Cup (***) and G1 29 (**½). The quality of this all depends on which Fale we get. Sometimes he can have solid bouts and other times, he’s not putting in much effort. This was the latter. I’m not going to spend time recapping any major moves because there weren’t a ton. It was mostly a case of two guys just pounding away on one another. It was a hoss fight but not a HOSS FIGHT if you get what I mean. I didn’t care for them going after chairs because neither really needs it and we’ve already had a lot of shenanigans in this tournament. Archer tried some more aerial stuff but it’s not hitting the way it used to. He took a shot that knocked him off the apron and got counted out after 10:46. A mild battle of bigs and nothing more. [**]

C Block: Hirooki Goto [0] vs. Tetsuya Naito [0]

Long history in this one. I’ve seen seven of them: The G1 24 (***¾), Wrestle Kingdom 10 (***¼), New Japan Cup 2016 Finals (***¾), G1 27 (**¾), G1 28 (***), G1 29 (***½), and G1 30 (***). Considering Goto’s status as a total dweeb and Naito not being at his best, I don’t have high hopes. They took their time at the opening bell since they know each other so well and don’t want to make the first mistake. Naito put a target on Goto’s arm once this got going and I actually thought the work there was solid. Not anything that grabbed me but it was well done and Goto sold it. You got the sense also that Naito might’ve been too cocky throughout. He has had Goto’s number for years so he possibly took him lightly and it showed. That allowed Goto to stay alive more than you’d expect and score some close calls. Down the stretch, we got the Destino near fall because that might be the most ineffective finisher in all of wrestling. I appreciated how you could feel Goto’s desperation. You got the sense that he was dying to finally pick up a big G1 win. He hasn’t had one since like, 2016. I’ll admit, I slightly popped when he countered Destino into Shouten Kai, which I haven’t seen in a while. He added GTR for the upset in 22:41. Better than expected thanks to some good arm work and decent late drama. [***½]