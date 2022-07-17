Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Two Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Two

July 17th, 2022 | Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Sapporo, Hokkaido | Attendance: 2,942

Night one was a good start for the tournament, though as usual, night two has a slightly less interesting card. We shall see how it goes.

B Block: Taichi [0] vs. Tomohiro Ishii [0]

They’ve met four times since 2019. Ishii won in the 2019 New Japan Cup (***¼), at Dominionthat year (***½), and in the G1 30 (****), while Taichi bested him in the G1 29 (****¼). Miho Abe is always a treat with Taichi. With the smaller blocks this year, Ishii can’t afford one of his typically slow starts. I loved that while this opened with a strike exchange, it saw Ishii get knocked to the mat first. That is a great reminder that Taichi may do goofy shit but he’s a bad man when he wants to be. Even when Ishii was laying into him, Taichi stepped right up to meet him with shots of his own. I appreciated Taichi being a disrespectful little shit by throwing his trousers at Ishii’s face. Again, it’s the character stuff that I’ve come to appreciate in New Japan because without it, everyone is just having the same matches over and over. They eventually started bringing bigger offense than just strikes with Ishii doing a stalling superplex and Taichi getting two on a stiff powerbomb. They went back to hitting each other hard late and Taichi pulled out the win with Black Mephisto after 15:21. We’ve already got a new Match of the Tournament. I am always here for Ishii and someone else beating the hell out of each other for 15 minutes and that’s just what I got here. [****]

A Block: JONAH [0] vs. Toru Yano [0]

First time meeting in New Japan here. I hope JONAH sticks around in New Japan and doesn’t join Bullet Club or anything. The crowd will LOVE him. Yano is an odd call for his first match though because it’s not like JONAH will get to showcase a ton. That’s not Yano’s game. I did pop for JONAH throwing his shirt down and Yano selling it like he had lost a loved one. That set the tone for some antics but it actually wasn’t overdone here. JONAH was indeed given the chance to hit some of his signature stuff yet they made sure to include Yano removing the pads and such. It was a good blend. Whenever Yano got going, JONAH could stop him with an avalanche or a BIG BOY SENTON. Yano lured JONAH outside and used a low blow before sneaking back in for the countout win in 9:01. A fun little match with the usual Yano upset. [**½]

C Block: KENTA [0] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [0]

Two of my favorites on the roster! This is their fourth straight year meeting in the G1 with ZSJ winning in 2019 (****) and KENTA taking 2020 (****) and 2021 (****½). That 2021 match was the best in last year’s G1. Early on, Sabre’s typical arrogance got him in trouble when KENTA kicked his ass a bunch in and out of the ring. He grabbed hold of KENTA’s ankle and twisted it around the guardrail, doing ZSJ things to regain control. I keep saying it but I love ZSJ in New Japan because he feels different from the guys who come across as same-y too often. That move gave Zack a target as he focused on the leg going forward. Of course, a ZSJ match wouldn’t be complete without him also targeting other body parts as he liked messing with KENTA’s shoulder too. Admittedly, some parts of this felt disjointed, especially when compared to their previous efforts. It’s as if they didn’t fully get going the way I wanted. They finally picked it up late as KENTA laid into ZSJ with some serious slaps. I did totally appreciate the finish though. ZSJ was basically knocked out by a KENTA slap and KENTA kind of started to play with his food, if you will, allowing Sabre to trap him in a knee bar. Sabre caught some slaps and had all but one limb held, forcing KENTA to submit after 21:33, though he seemed to deny it. This was really good but not up to par with their best work. [***½]

D Block: Juice Robinson [0] vs. Shingo Takagi [0]

These two met in the G1 29 (****) with Juice winning. Juice still has possession of the United States Title, which will come into play when he meets Willy in the tourney. He jumped Shingo before the bell because he’s a heel now and 90% of the heels Gedo books are all the same. This match had a lot of brawling on the outside early on because again, it’s a Gedo trademark. The action between the guys was strong but the problem here was that Juice as a heel falls into the Gedo staple of that meaning his matches must now be worse. He went for a babyface with fire who I liked watching to someone with matches riddled with lackluster aspects. Shingo weathered the storm with a variety of suplexes. Juice resorted to pulling tights and going after Red Shoes once he got in trouble. Despite that, Juice was still at his best when he was being resilient. Surviving the Pumping Bomber and hitting things like the Left Hand of God and Pulp Friction worked. That last move got him the win after 21:38. This was good but I had issues with some of the shenanigans and though it has only been one match, Juice feels like he needs to be face. Especially in this company. [***¼]