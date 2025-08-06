Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 12 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 12

August 5th, 2025 | INTEX Osaka Building in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 1,142

Today, it’s Shota who gets his forfeit win over Gabe Kidd

B Block: Konosuke Takeshita [8] vs. YOSHI-HASHI [8]

Even though YOSHI-HASHI is really just a dude on the roster, I had solid expectations for this because he tends to deliver against hard hitting opponents. They went through a pretty basic opening exchange that got this off to a slow start. I was worried it wasn’t going to be good. Alas, they picked it up and started delivering the hard hitting offense I wanted. They were trading chops and forearms while throwing various suplexes at each other. YOSHI’s counter of Raging Fire into a DDT was one of the best spots of the nights. Konosuke wouldn’t stay down even after YOSHI hit a powerbomb and neckbreaker. The Swanton Bomb got him two and I haven’t seen him bust that out in quite a while. Konosuke responded with a running knee and Raging Fire to win in 15:13. A very good way to start things and it feels like we’ve got our annual one high quality YOSHI G1 match. [***½]

B Block: The Great-O-Khan [6] vs. Ren Narita [8]

Pre-House of Torture Ren Narita would’ve made for a good opponent for The Great-O-Khan. Now? Not so much. Ren attacked from behind, giving us the usual brawl before the opening bell. Once in there, Ren focused on the knee and, to his credit, O-Khan sold it well. He had his momentum stopped purely out of pain from the knee. The House of Torture did their usual “ring the bell” gimmick and I wonder if anyone still thinks Gedo is a good booker. Yoshinobu Kanemaru got involved too, so yeah, I’ve got nothing for this level of lazy. Ren spit whiskey, hit a low blow, and won with a kneebar in 12:13. That wasn’t good. [*]

B Block: Drilla Moloney [8] vs. El Phantasmo [4]

These two went right after each other from the opening bell. ELP is eliminated but he came out looking to play spoiler. The pace here was wild, like it was a STARDOM match and I respected it for that. We needed that change of pace after the dire previous match. My issue with this is that I didn’t get any kind of story or flow. It mostly felt like a collection of spots that happened for the sake of it. Then, they just ran through a bunch of big move kickouts, including one on a Bret’s Rope Canadian Destroyer. ELP won with Thunderkiss ’86 in 5:03. I respect the sprint and we need more of those in the G1 but this still was lacking something. [**½]

B Block: Shingo Takagi [6] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [8]

As one might expect, this was one of the more anticipated matches of the tournament for me. These are two of the best on the planet for a minute. Shingo was more than game to battle ZSJ on the mat but did find himself in trouble so he resorted to striking and hitting his bigger offensive moves. That was kind of how a lot of this played out. ZSJ had the technical side of things while Shingo had the impactful moves to combat him. ZSJ targeted the arm, grabbing it into submissions, snapping it between his legs, and stomping on it. Smart as it also takes out some of Shingo’s power-based offense. The spot where ZSJ hit the Zack Driver, only for Shingo to respond with his own Zack Driver was pretty cool. That triggered the quality of the match hitting the next level, as we got to a closing stretch that included lariats, submission attempts, and Shingo coming close with moves like Burning Dragon and Last of the Dragon. In fact, it was Last of the Dragon that I thought ended this, only for ZSJ to roll the pin over and get a surprise win at the 20:53 mark. A hell of a match, as expected, and one of the best of the G1 so far. Shingo is officially eliminated. [****¼]

A Block Points B Block Points Yota Tsuji 8 (4-3) Zack Sabre Jr. 10 (5-2) Yuya Uemura 8 (4-3) Konosuke Takeshita 10 (5-2) EVIL 8 (4-3) Ren Narita 10 (5-2) Ryohei Oiwa 8 (4-3) YOSHI-HASHI 8 (4-3) Boltin Oleg 8 (4-3) Drilla Moloney 8 (4-3) Taichi 6 (3-4) The Great-O-Khan 8 (4-4) Callum Newman 6 (3-4) Shota Umino 8 (4-3) SANADA 6 (3-4) Shingo Takagi 6 (3-4) David Finlay 6 (3-4) El Phantasmo 6 (3-5) Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-4) Gabe Kidd 0 (0-7)