Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 9 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 9

August 1st, 2025 | Sun Messe Kagawa in Takamatsu, Kagawa | Attendance: 1,244

We’ve got a LOT of shows this weekend so I’m going to do my best to get through them all. That might mean a handful of shorter reviews.

A Block: Callum Newman [4] vs. SANADA [4]

File this one under least interesting G1 matches of the year. Maybe all-time too. The most interesting thing here is seeing what outfit SANADA pulled out and it was a sparkly suit. SANADA was the heel who cheated, while Callum was the plucky babyface who had to overcome that. Simple formula. Some of the stuff they did looked good though. For example, while fighting outside, SANADA hit Callum with a relatively soft blow but Callum threw himself back as if he had been shot or something. It looked weird. Callum’s rally led to a visual win before he blocked a low blow, hit some jumping knees, and won with what kind of just looked like a pretty basic suplex in 10:11. About as bland as I expected. Not bad, just not much to it. [**¼]

A Block: EVIL [6] vs. Ryohei Oiwa [6]

This felt a lot like EVIL’s match in the tournament against Yota Tsuji in that Ryohei was ready to kind of just beat up anyone who stepped in his way. The problem, as is always the case in EVIL matches, is that it’s all just so exhausting. We’ve seen this same BS from his matches for years and it has never been any good. I can’t be assed to give them the effort they don’t give me. After a bunch of cheating, EVIL won with the Darkness Scorpion in 9:27. Yawn. [*]

A Block: Boltin Oleg [6] vs. David Finlay [2]

Coming into this, we kind of all knew Finlay was winning. Gedo likes to book his comebacks from slow starts and a Bullet Club leader wasn’t starting 1-5. That said, they still put together a pretty compelling match. I like that Finlay can’t be the bully against Boltin, so he had to find ways around it. He suffered more damage than usual here and even hitting his offense hurt him because of Boltin’s size. I loved commentary noting that Finlay could escape the Kamikaze because it’s similar to his dad’s Finlay Roll. I eat that kind of stuff up. Nothing Finlay did was enough but he found a way to win by pulling Boltin into a pinning combination after 10:52. I really liked that ending. It showcased Finlay’s desperation to finally get two points and played into the story that Boltin was too much for him. [***½]

A Block: Taichi [4] vs. Yota Tsuji [8]

This is one of the better tournament matches on paper. Yota was in control early, picking up a few close calls on wins via countout. However, commentary noted that he often takes too long when he has an opponent on the ropes and it costs him. That was the story here as he stopped way too many times to play to the crowd or something like that. It was as if he wasn’t taking Taichi seriously, opening the door for a Taichi rally. That led to the two of them starting to throw bigger bombs at each other, which set the stage for a very good closing stretch. Taichi nearly won it with a Backdrop Driver but then his momentum was stalled by a short range Gene Blaster that kept both men down. The closing stretch was spectacular and saw Taichi score something of an upset after a barrage of offense was capped by Black Mephisto in 15:58. Yeah, that was awesome and one of the better G1 matches so far. [****]

A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi [4] vs. Yuya Uemura [6]

We got something a lot different from the previous matches here. Instead of throwing bombs or having a high intensity level, this was a battle of past vs. future. Tanahashi kind of seeing a mirror of his old self here. They had a good match at Dominion but this was better. They went back and forth here with continued flashes of how similar they are. Tanahashi held serve, yet Yuya fought from beneath and would bust out a hope spot that reminded me of classic Tanahashi. It got to the point where they straight up had Yuya hitting High Fly Flow for two. Tanahashi had the edge in terms of his veteran knowhow but the sheer athletic ability, speed, and youth of Yuya allowed him to negate that at several turns. Tanahashi looked to go after the leg late but Yuya sat down on a Dragon Screw, which was a cool reversal. Shows how much Yuya has studied the greatness of Tanahashi. Yuya survived a Dragon Suplex and then hit Deadbolt to win in 18:40. As noted, a step up from their previous match and a fitting main event that felt like kind of a big deal. [***½]

A Block Points B Block Points Yota Tsuji 8 (4-2) Drilla Moloney 8 (4-1) Yuya Uemura 8 (4-2) YOSHI-HASHI 8 (4-1) EVIL 8 (4-2) The Great-O-Khan 8 (4-2) Ryohei Oiwa 6 (3-3) Ren Narita 8 (4-2) Boltin Oleg 6 (3-3) Zack Sabre Jr. 6 (3-2) Taichi 6 (3-3) Konosuke Takeshita 6 (3-2) Callum Newman 6 (3-3) Shota Umino 6 (3-3) SANADA 4 (2-4) Shingo Takagi 4 (2-4) David Finlay 4 (2-4) El Phantasmo 4 (2-4) SANADA 4 (2-4) Gabe Kidd 0 (0-5)