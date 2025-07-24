Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night Four Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 4

July 23rd, 2025 | Aore Nagaoka in Nagaoka, Niigata

We’ve only got four matches on tap tonight because Gabe Kidd is still hurt, moving him to 0-3. I don’t know if an official announcement has been made but I think he’s pretty much done for the tournament. He was slated to face Shingo tonight, which is another anticipated match that we regretfully won’t get.

B Block: Drilla Moloney [4] vs. YOSHI-HASHI [4]

Shockingly, it’s a battle for first place opening things up. As is the case with most YOSHI-HASHI matches, this was kept relatively simple. They had some back and forth early with neither man gaining a clear upper hand. I liked commentary pointing out that YOSHI has something to prove after barely getting into the G1, which explains his hot start. They also noted that his first loss could hurt his confidence. Down the stretch, the two started trading lariats, strikes, and even suplexes. Drilla got going and hit a Gore that got two before YOSHI found a counter for Drilla Killa. I do appreciate that the move is being protected. HASHI then hit a Destroyer and added Karma to remain undefeated after 11:32. As I said on night one, it looks like HASHI will be our “start hot, end cold” guy this year. This was solid. [***]

B Block: El Phantasmo [2] vs. Ren Narita [2]

Ren Narita had an impressive showing against Zack Sabre Jr. that wasn’t riddled with House of Torture shenanigans. Alas, we were back to it here, with Ren jumping ELP during his entrance, tying up ELP’s legs, and going for his lame push-up bar gimmick. Jado got taken out with a dropkick and then Yoshinobu Kanemaru hit the ring to pull the referee out when ELP had it won. ELP sent him packing but took a low blow and Hell’s Guillotine to lose in 9:50. That was typical House of Torture BS. [*¾]

B Block: The Great-O-Khan [2] vs. Konosuke Takeshita [2]

Okay, there’s potential here. O-Khan’s unique style can be hit or miss depending on how he meshes with his opponent. These two traded shots early on and battled to the outside where Takeshita got slammed onto the guardrail. Takeshita’s neck became a problem for him as he had to sell it even after nailing a suplex. That made O-Khan the guy in control and it meant that Takeshita had to make the late comeback. I really liked that because it’s not a position we see him in often since he works heel in AEW. This showed me that a babyface Takeshita run could do wonders down the line. When he hit the Blue Thunder Bomb and senton, I was in on this rally. Late, they traded big blows like a Tombstone and some knee strikes. O-Khan couldn’t quite get the Eliminator on and that allowed Takeshita to deliver Raging Fire to secure the win in 17:05. I really liked that. Not quite on the level of the best couple of tournament matches so far but still very good. [***¾]

B Block: Shota Umino [2] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [2]

These two have had a few good matches in their time but the one everyone remembers is the awful one that headlined Wrestle Kingdom. They really shit the bed there. This time around, they worked the mat early and you could tell they were going long but a that G1 time limit is a thing of beauty. They couldn’t repeat the 45 minute+ mistake from their last outing. Anyway, while this opened with mat work, it was a bit more vicious than you’d get in a regular exhibition. Sabre hit a loud kick to the spine, they were trading European uppercuts, and Shota targeted the leg with a pretty solid looking STF. As this passed the 10 minute mark, ZSJ targeted the neck with Zack Driver. He was also laying in the uppercuts and kicks but Shota kept wanting more, basically calling out ZSJ. At one point, ZSJ trapped him in a pretzel like submission that took Shota a while to get out of. He only did so by reaching the ropes but it clearly took a lot out of him. Shota again demanded more from ZSJ, daring him to hit harder before he rallied with a release German suplex. Shota survived another Zack Driver and kicked out of an O’Connor roll before hitting a huge lariat and scoring a massive win with Second Chapter in 22:10. Matches like this are why Shota is so frustrating. We know he’s capable o stuff like this but it’s so inconsistent. This ruled and felt like a big main event between two guys who don’t like one another. One of Shota’s best performances. [****¼]

A Block Points B Block Points Yota Tsuji 4 (2-1) YOSHI-HASHI 6 (3-0) Taichi 4 (2-1) Drilla Moloney 4 (2-1) Ryohei Oiwa 4 (2-1) Konosuke Takeshita 4 (2-1) Boltin Oleg 4 (2-1) Shota Umino 4 (2-1) EVIL 4 (2-1) Ren Narita 4 (2-1) Yuya Uemura 2 (1-2) The Great-O-Khan 2 (1-2) David Finlay 2 (1-2) Zack Sabre Jr. 2 (1-2) Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 (1-2) El Phantasmo 2 (1-2) Callum Newman 2 (1-2) Shingo Takagi 2 (1-2) SANADA 2 (1-2) Gabe Kidd 0 (0-3)