Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night One Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night One

July 19th, 2025 | Hokkaido Sports Center in Sapporo, Hokkaido

Alright, so it’s G1 Climax time. I used to get excited about this but that’s not the world we live in anymore given how rough things have been in New Japan for a few years. This year’s tournament looks as expected with a small handful of names involved who should be fun and a bunch of…other dudes. ZSJ, Gabe, Takeshita, Boltin, Yuya, Yota, Shingo, Oiwa, Taichi, and Tanahashi are the people I expect good stuff from.

We start with a full slate of 10 matches.

B Block: Shingo Takagi [0] vs. YOSHI-HASHI [0]

These two met in the G1 32 (***¼). YOSHI got in at the last minute with a late qualifier. This was more of what you’ve come to expect from these two as they came out and hit each other pretty hard while having solid back and forth action. The issue is that YOSHI is a step or two slower than he was in like, 2017, when he was having very strong G1 outings. So a lot of what they did wans’t clicking the way it would at their best. They teased the Karma counter that gave Shingo the win last time but YOSHI was ready for it. Then, from out of nowhere, YOSHI scored an upset with a crucifix in 4:45. Shorter than I expected and while I didn’t love it, I do like the idea of a match ending from out of nowhere. Tournaments like this need that unpredictability. [**¼]

A Block: Callum Newman [0] vs. EVIL [0]

Probably my two least favorite wrestlers in the G1 this year. Callum hasn’t impressed me much in big singles matches and EVIL is just a black hole of entertainment these days. EVIL was out with Togo and Fale. This match happened last year (**). Fale said that he was only here for food but got involved pretty early. The action between the two wasn’t really any good and then it kept getting interrupted by shenanigans from the House of Torture. EVIL then won with the Darkness Scorpion or whatever it’s called after 9:02. This sucked and the G1 is off to a rough start. [*]

B Block: Drilla Moloney [0] vs. The Great-O-Khan [0]

O-Khan is someone who kind of fascinates me. He is unique and different, which New Japan desperately needs but that often doesn’t lead to the most exciting results, so it’s a mixed bag. Drilla was aggressive from the start but then pulled a Yano by trying O-Khan’s hair to the guardrail, looking for a countout victory. From there, this slowed down a bit in the middle section after a rather interesting start. O-Khan’s chinlock took a while but the headbutt spot worked well enough. The closing stretch picked things up and we got a winner when the Drilla Killa was hit after 9:08. That Drilla Killa looked awesome. The rest of the match was decent enough. [**¾]

A Block: Boltin Oleg [0] vs. Yuya Uemura [0]

The first meeting between two people in the tournament who I actively look forward to watching. This was actually in line for last year before an injury kept it from happening. I liked this right from the start. Simple stuff like the way Yuya got extra leverage on a grounded hammerlock worked so well. It’s the kind of stuff I eat up in a match. He used that to ground Boltin, who responded by finding an opening and just running through him. He used his power for flashy offense, which was brilliant. From there, Yuya had to show a ton of resolve to fight through what Boltin threw at him and there was a sense of struggle at moments like when Yuya kept blocking a suplex. I love when matches feel like a battle rather than something overly choreographed. When Yuya escaped Kamikaze for a school boy late, I bit on the near fall. In fact, Yuya had it so well scouted that he also avoided it a second time and nailed the Deadbolt to win in 11:03. Hell yeah. Give me that in a NEVER Openweight Title match and I’ll be happy. Very good stuff here and I think they have something even better in them if there’s a rematch. [***¾]

B Block: El Phantasmo [0] vs. Shota Umino [0]

Two guys who kind of just exist in New Japan for me. Neither is great, neither is terrible, and they’ve both shown flashes of standing out but not consistently. The two are friends and I did appreciate the story of ELP trying to bring out the best in his buddy. He was provoking him and it was up to Shota to fire back. Alas, the performance we got from him was rather uninspired. The exchanges and sequences themselves were solid enough but there wasn’t anything there to get you invested, making this feel like a hollow exhibition. The CR2 near fall late was actually good. Then ELP missed the frog splash and Shota capitalized, ultimately winning with the Second Chapter in 11:29. A good match that didn’t really change my opinion on either guy and it could’ve been better if it had more energy. [***]

A Block: David Finlay [0] vs. Ryohei Oiwa [0]

I’m intrigued here. I really like Oiwa and Finlay is in that ELP category of someone who I don’t get excited about but who has had some really good matches. I still think he needs to turn face again though because he’s better at it. Oiwa started pretty hot but he missed a dropkick and landed roughly on his back. Finlay saw that and was like a shark smelling blood, targeting it for the rest of the match. He was pretty brutal with some of the spots. Oiwa is a good opponent for him because he’s not much bigger than Finlay so the bully antics of Finlay actually don’t look awkward. Finlay started barking like he was Bron Breakker or something at one point. I liked the idea of the referee constantly asking Oiwa if he wanted to give up due to the back pain. Whatever Finlay threw at him, Oiwa was able to withstand it. Oiwa survived Chaos Theory and blocked Overkill before hitting a discus lariat to win in 13:10. This was good as I liked the story they told. It looks like Oiwa will be this year’s “must fight through injury” storyline guy. [***¼]

B Block: Gabe Kidd [0] vs. Konosuke Takeshita [0]

Easily the most exciting thing on the show. Two of the best in the world right now. This was hot from the start, with Gabe leveling Takeshita at the bell. Commentary said Gabe would be ashamed if he lost to someone from the DDT and AEW system. They were trading big bombs early and the suplex spot over the ropes to the outside was pretty wild. You could tell they were booking this as if the guys were equals, often laying each other out at the end of an exchange. I stopped writing for a bit of this because I’m pretty invested in both guys and just wanted to watch them. They just kept laying into each other, which is exactly what you want if you’re a fan of both. The countout tease was well done and it set up a great closing stretch. I popped for Takeshita busting out the old Zeus neck snap spot. He then applied a Chicken Wing and the referee signaled for the bell as Kidd passed out at the 13:15 mark. As great as that was, given the two guys involved, it was a bit disappointing because I know they could do MOTYC stuff. Again though, this ruled and was the best thing on the show so far. [****]

A Block: SANADA [0] vs. Yota Tsuji [0]

They met in the G1 two years ago (***½) but now SANADA is House of Torture, which is bad news. Well, as expected, this was a huge step down from the previous match. They kind of just did generic back and forth stuff with some House of Torture shenanigans thrown in (though not as many as earlier since there wasn’t a bunch of dudes at ringside). They brawled in the crowd, teased a countout, and got back to the ring. SANADA might’ve had I won but missed a moonsault and lost to the Gene Blaster in 5:11. It wasn’t good but at least it was short. [*½]

B Block: Ren Narita [0] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [0]

They met at Wrestle Kingdom in 2023 (****) and the New Japan Cup last year (***). I came into this fully expecting the usual House of Torture bullshit. Thankfully, they avoided that and just gave us a good wrestling match. This is what Ren Narita can do if Gedo wasn’t such a bad booker that he ruined Ren (and SHO). You can see the Kanemaru influence on Ren as he dd a bunch of leg work here. It’s the kind of stuff I’ve seen in a bunch of Kanemaru matches in the junior heavyweight division. It’s solid and what made it really click here is that Sabre was game to sell a lot of it. Plus, when Ren isn’t handcuffed by the gimmick, he can flat out go. Ren got in some trouble as he was frustrated that he couldn’t beat Zack so he got his push-up bar gimmick. When Red Shoes stopped that, he went for a low blow that Zack blocked and took control after. They went into a submission battle late that saw Zack’s knee take more damage. The chop block he took looked vicious and his knee even gave him issues when he tried applying submissions on Ren. Ren found a way to sneak in a low blow and hit Hell’s Guillotine to score a huge upset in 16:16. Very good match that exceeded expectations. The win likely won’t mean anything for Ren since he’s in House of Torture but good stuff. [***¾]

A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi [0] vs. Taichi [0]

There’s a fair bit of history here, as you’re likely to find with any Tanahashi opponent. This time around, it was kind of par for the course with current day Tanahashi. He can deliver in major matches (like against Gabe Kidd) but against 2025 Taichi, it’s going to cap out at just very good. The opening 10 or so minutes here were a lot like Okada formula in that it was slow paced and not a ton of note happened. And like Okada formula, they picked things up as this went on. Tanahashi tried the Cloverleaf multiple times but Taichi kept finding ways to escape. Tanahashi returned to leg work with the dragon screw leg whip several times but Taichi always managed to survive. Taichi came close with a back suplex spot but that was his last real shot. Tanahashi started hitting cross body blocks and won with High Fly Flow after 20:21. This didn’t need to be 20 minutes and it suffered because of it. At 12-15, this would’ve been a very good main event but Gedo gonna Gedo. [***]

A Block Points B Block Points Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 (1-0) Ren Narita 2 (1-0) Yota Tsuji 2 (1-0) Konosuke Takeshita 2 (1-0) Ryohei Oiwa 2 (1-0) Shota Umino 2 (1-0) Yuya Uemura 2 (1-0) Drilla Moloney 2 (1-0) EVIL 2 (1-0) YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-0) Taichi 0 (0-1) Zack Sabre Jr. 0 (0-1) SANADA 0 (0-1) Gabe Kidd 0 (0-1) David Finlay 0 (0-1) El Phantasmo 0 (0-1) Boltin Oleg 0 (0-1) The Great-O-Khan 0 (0-1) Callum Newman 0 (0-1) Shingo Takagi 0 (0-1)