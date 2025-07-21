Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night Two Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35

July 20th, 2025 | Hokkaido Sports Center in Sapporo, Hokkaido

We were slated for nine matches here but the G1 just hit a huge roadblock as Gabe Kidd is hurt, meaning Zack Sabre Jr. beats via forfeit tonight. That’s a shame because A) a hurt Gabe sucks since he’s on such a hot run right now and B) Gabe/ZSJ was one of the few matches of the entire tournament that sounded awesome on paper. If Gabe is out significantly, the G1 is in major trouble in terms of quality.

Kidd opened this by coming out on crutches as he injured it on a dropkick last night. He cut a promo to say that he has to pull out of the show and looked really somber about it, especially since the ZSJ match was the one he was most looking forward to. However, he isn’t pulling out of the entire tournament, hoping to return in action soon.

Also, this review is likely going to be a bit shorter than usual. I’m rushing to catch up, especially with another G1 show in two nights and a STARDOM PPV tomorrow.

A Block: Callum Newman [0] vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [2]

The greatest of all time against a dude. I liked the idea here of Tanahashi kind of working heel as he looked to play off of Newman’s natural plucky babyface side. It worked in theory but Callum’s offense lacks what you need to really make that click. Tanahashi targeted the legs (a theme of this tournament in several matches actually) to try and slow down his younger opponent. I do commend Callum for his selling of it, which was better than usual. It seemed like they were just starting to get going when Callum hit a running knee for two and then won suddenly with the Prince’s Curse in 7:32. Meh. [**¼]

B Block: Drilla Moloney [2] vs. Shota Umino [2]

The problem with Shota Umino reared its ugly head here. There’s just no reason to connect to anything he does. He lacks character, direction, and is pretty bland. He and Drilla had some solid yet empty exchanges. It really became clear that this wasn’t working when they did the strike exchange gimmick that we’ve seen a ton in New Japan, except to dead silence. It’s wild how badly the Shota run is going. I remember two years it seemed like Yota, Shota, and Ren were the future and now only one is in a good place. Anyway, this felt like two guys trying to have a classic rather than going out there and actually having one. Shota avoided the Drilla Killa and we got a battle of clotheslines before Drilla connected on his well-protected finisher to score something of an upset in 12:30. There was potential but it missed the mark. [**]

A Block: Boltin Oleg [0] vs. Ryohei Oiwa [2]

Hey, here’s a match I’m looking forward to. Boltin isn’t a typical big who just does power stuff so pairing him with a smart technical wrestling like Ryohei is a smart move. They had a good match where the big moves were balanced by the technical stuff. Oiwa targeted the limbs and looked to cut his opponent down to size, which Boltin sold well. There was a bit of a lull in the middle but they picked things up late. They were just hammering each other with some pretty stiff shots and it made me really want a NEVER Title match between them down the line. Oiwa busting out a German suplex and a sitout powerbomb made for cool spots before Boltin rallied and won with the Kamikaze in 9:10. Just the right length for these two. Good stuff and I think they, like Boltin/Yuya, have something better in them down the line. [***¼]

B Block: Ren Narita [2] vs. YOSHI-HASHI [2]

Both men had big upsets on night one. Ren jumped YOSHI during his entrance, leading to a couple of minutes of brawling outside before this officially got started. Once it did, YOSHI blocked a couple of low blows and rolled Ren up to get the flash win in 1:26. Looks like YOSHI is this year’s “start hot and fade guy.” Gedo booking tropes, baby. [NR]

A Block: David Finlay [0] vs. SANADA [0]

Two guys who have gotten notable pushes in New Japan and haven’t clicked as well as you’d want, for my taste. Finlay has certainly been better. This was surprisingly stronger than I expected. SANADA as a top guy never worked but as this goofy midcard guy, he seems more at home. He and Finlay had a good match here, with David showcasing his power game again and SANADA doing some smooth offense to combat it. Even at his worst, SANADA’s offense usually looks pretty good. The finish here was really weird though. SANADA trapped Gedo in the Paradise Lock even though Gedo hadn’t gotten involved at all. That allowed Finlay to recover and duck a guitar shot with a Spear. Soon after, he delivered Overkill to win in 10:21. Solid wrestling here. [***]

B Block: The Great-O-Khan [0] vs. Shingo Takagi [0]

Although these two haven’t had a bunch of matches together, it’s a case of “once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all.” They all kind of play out the same way and this was no different. The thing most people will remember from this was the guardrail spot where O-Khan whiffed and then kind of just gave up on it. It was one of those awkward moments in wrestling that take you out of the action, which is never good. They recovered well enough to have some solid back and forth. Shingo brought the power while O-Khan used his weird technical offense to answer. The pace quickened down the stretch, leading to a good Pumping Bomber near fall. O-Khan hit a Superman Punch and then won with the Eliminator, beating Shingo for the first time in his career. This went 12:12 and was good. [***¼]

A Block: EVIL [2] vs. Yota Tsuji [2]

On a day where I’m trying to get through my review relatively quickly, I have zero time for this BS. I said a while ago that I’m not giving the House of Torture effort in matches like this, so I won’t. This was Yota battling against a TON of shenanigans from the terrible stable, all leading to a Gene Blaster counter that saw EVIL win in 11:01. Absolute garbage. There has NEVER been a stable in wrestling history worse than the House of Torture and bad booker Gedo just keeps trotting them out there. [DUD]

B Block: El Phantasmo [0] vs. Konosuke Takeshita [2]

These two actually had a stellar match in last year’s tournament (****½). That was too much to live up to here but they still delivered the match of the night. In terms of action, this was very good but my problem was the booking. The idea here was that ELP is 0-2 against Takeshita and was basically willing to die to beat him. That meant Takeshita hit him with everything he had, including a ton of powerbombs and big, impactful offense. Yet ELP kicked out of everything and then won after a Poison Rana, Canadian Destroyer, two CR2s, and a Jay Driller in 15:02. It kind of sucks to have Takeshita do all of that just to lose to a midcard guy but Gedo loves his 50/50 booking. Again though, the actual action in here was strong, with some impressive moves busted out on both sides, so I do still think it’s worth a recommendation. [***½]

A Block: Taichi [0] vs. Yuya Uemura [2]

This is our main event since ZSJ/Gabe is off the card. It is Taichi’s hometown though, so giving him two main events isn’t a bad thing. ZSJ joined commentary for this. The first third or so of this was pretty standard with some mat work, exchanging of holds, and feeling each other out. Yuya looked to target limbs with a dragon screw and Divorce Court, while Taichi responded with suplexes and more impactful offense. When they got past 12 or so minutes, they picked it up with kicks, lariats, and Yuya’s impressive belly to belly suplex. Taichi got two on a powerbomb and blocked Deadbolt before hitting a superkick and winning with Black Mephisto in 19:02. A good but not great main event, though I was again impressed by Yuya, who feels like he has a real breakout match on the horizon. [***]