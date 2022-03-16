Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Night Nine Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Night Nine

March 15th, 2022 | ZIP Arena Okayama in Okayama, Japan | Attendance: 1,151

New Japan Cup Third Round: Jeff Cobb vs. YOSHI-HASHI

They had a good ass match in last year’s G1 (***½). The main crux of this match was that HASHI was the underdog who nobody believed had a chance and Cobb was the overwhelming favorite who has dominated most of his competition. Of course, that meant HASHI had to bring the energy and work extra hard to wear down his opponent. He wisely went after the leg and managed to cut down Cobb, only to get caught on a dive with a slam. HASHI surprised me by busting out a Destroyer for a near fall that the fans shockingly kind of bit on. He also kept going to a leg submission to try and win that way but I feel like a lot of these submission attempts in New Japan don’t work for me. They only tend to work with established moves. Of course, he had no chance and Cobb put him down with the Tour of the Islands in 17:23. A good battle of a powerhouse against an underdog. [***]

New Japan Cup Third Round: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito

One of the most iconic pairings in NJPW history. I’ve seen their matches at Destruction 2011 (****), the G1 23 Finals (**¾), G1 25 (****), King of Pro Wrestling 2015 (***¾), Wrestle Kingdom 11(****½), Dominion 2017 (****), G1 27 (****¾), and G1 30 (****½). These two just know how to work together. Tanahashi played into the character stuff early, mocking Naito’s tranquilo pose, which of course led to Naito doing it back and holding it while in a submission. By the time the announcement of 10 minutes came, I was shocked because they made that time fly by. You could almost sense that they were ready to pick things up as soon as they heard that, going into more aggressive bits of offense. On cue, Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow to a standing Naito outside. It’s wild that he pulls that off at this stage. From there, the guys were bringing the big moves that let me know this wans’t going to be some 30+ minute epic. They were trying to go home as soon as they could and I mean that in a good way. Get in, tell your story, and go home. No need for extra fluff. Tanahashi missed the High Fly Flow inside and Naito rolled him up to win this in a crisp 18:48. I appreciated the short time and will say again that New Japan desperately needs more of this. However, it wasn’t one of their better matches but that’s only because they’re pretty consistently top notch. [***¾]